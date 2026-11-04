Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre to Stage Final Year of THE NUTCRACKER at Benedum Center

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Audiences have one more chance to see Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's current version of The Nutcracker before it retires at the end of this year. PBT will have 24 performances of the time-honored holiday tradition between December 4-27, 2026, at the Benedum Center. PBT has performed this version, choreographed and conceived by former PBT artistic director Terrence S. Orr, for 25 years. An all-new production of The Nutcracker will premiere in December 2027.

Set in turn-of-the-century Pittsburgh, this magical version of The Nutcracker highlights the city's beloved landmarks, sports teams, and history. It follows Marie, the Nutcracker Prince, and hundreds of colorful characters on an unforgettable adventure through glittering snow into the Land of Enchantment. Audiences who attend the ballet can expect to experience: five scenes, more than 100 artists from the professional company and PBT School, Pittsburgh celebrity guest star appearances in Act I, over 30 sleight-of-hand tricks created by a professional magician, a full-stage battle with epic sword fighting, 150 spectacular costumes, 1,500 costume accessories, sparkling falling snow, and a Christmas tree that grows to 15 times its size.

About Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker is one of the most well-known ballets of all time, and is based on German author E.T.A. Hoffmann's 1816 tale The Nutcracker and the Mouse King. The first ballet adaptation premiered in 1892 at the Imperial Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia. PBT has performed various versions of The Nutcracker annually since its inception in 1969. The current Pittsburgh-based version, choreographed and conceived by former PBT artistic director Terrence S. Orr, has been staged at PBT since 2002. The annual production features Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's classic score as well as costume and set designs by Emmy-winning designer Zack Brown.

PBT's current version opens with a Christmas Eve party in the early 20th-century Shadyside neighborhood, where a gift from mysterious Uncle Drosselmeyer sparks an adventure for young Marie Stahlbaum. The story unfolds with classical ballet performances, ranging from the ethereal “Waltz of the Snowflakes” to the virtuosic dances of the Land of Enchantment. The choreography culminates with a Grand Pas de deux for the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier before the story returns to the Stahlbaum home, leaving Marie to wonder, “Was it all a dream?”

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