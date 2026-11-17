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Less than a year ago, Americans watched as Olympic Ice Dancing superstars Madison Chock and Evan Bates narrowly missed the gold medal at the Winter Olympics, delivering an unforgettable performance to clinch the silver medal. Now, they're coming to Wheeling.

On December 3, Chock and Bates will be two of many guests for Symphony on Ice, presented by the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra (WSO) at WesBanco Arena. Featuring guest vocalist and Wheeling native Corrine Tork, local middle and high school choirs, the Wheeling Symphony Chorus, and local figure skating clubs, Symphony on Ice is the WSO's biggest event of the year. Symphony on Ice is presented by the EQT Foundation. Support for Chock and Bates is provided by Touchstone Research Laboratory, with additional support from the City of Wheeling, Main Street Bank, Lynne and Ben Exley, Nina and Kyle Rosenthal, Paul T. Tucker, Belmont's Savings Bank, and Gompers Spadafore Orthodontics.

'Year after year, the WSO returns to WesBanco Arena for a truly unique holiday concert,' says WSO Music Director John Devlin. 'There is no other event in the area where you can witness Olympic ice dancers perform to music from a live symphony orchestra, with a choir made up of over 200 local students. It is truly a magical experience from the first note to the last!'

Madison Chock and Evan Bates are the most decorated American ice dance team in history. Over the course of their fifteen-year partnership, they have built an extraordinary legacy, highlighted by a gold medal in the team event and a silver medal in ice dance at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, where Bates had the distinct honor of being the flag bearer for Team USA at the Closing Ceremonies. In addition to their success in 2026, Chock and Bates are 2022 Olympic gold medalists in the team event, six-time World Championship medalists—including three consecutive world titles from 2023 through 2025–and a record breaking seven-time U.S. Champions. The couple became engaged in 2022 and were married in Hawaii on June 20, 2024. Routinely acknowledged as one of the best-dressed ice dance teams, Chock, keenly interested in fashion and design, designs the couple's costumes.

Chock and Bates will be joined by several figure skating clubs from Wheeling and Pittsburgh, including the Wheeling Skate Club, the Pittsburgh Skate Club, and Robert Morris University's Theater on Ice.

Joining the WSO on stage will be Corinne Tork, a Nashville-based vocalist whose musical journey began while growing up in Wheeling. Plus, Symphony on Ice will feature performances by three different choirs: the Wheeling Symphony Chorus, made up of adult community members; the Festival Choir, comprised of over 200 students from Ohio Valley middle and high schools; and the Symphony on Ice Children's Chorus, featuring 40 elementary school students.

Returning this year is Operation Toy Lift, a collaborative toy drive with the Wheeling Police Department and the Belmont County Sheriff's Department. Starting at 5:30 pm, concert attendees are invited to bring new, unwrapped toys to contribute to the toy drive. The toys will then be transported to Operation: Toy Lift at the Ohio Valley Mall on December 5. In addition to collecting toys, there will be an option to make a monetary donation to the drive. All donations will go toward the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.

'This is a particularly special performance for me, as it marks the anniversary of my first day at the WSO,' says WSO Executive Director Marc Zyla, who took the helm of the organization on December 1, 2025. 'Having my first day on the job be Symphony on Ice showed me just how community-oriented the WSO is, and how much the Ohio Valley appreciates the symphony. It is a mesmerizing performance, made possible by the tireless efforts of the WSO staff, board, and volunteers.'

'Symphony on Ice is a huge event for us,' agrees Devlin. 'From highlighting community members through the local skate clubs and choirs to featuring national talents like Corrine and Chock and Bates, the WSO works hard to make Symphony on Ice an unforgettable experience every year. I know this year will be no different, and I cannot wait to kick off the holiday season with the Ohio Valley!'

TICKETS

Tickets for Symphony on Ice start at $15. Students can sit anywhere in the house for $15. Tickets can be purchased online at wheelingsymphony.com, over the phone at 304-232-6191, or in person at the WSO box office, located at 1025 Main Street, Suite 811, Wheeling, WV 26003 or 304-232-6191.

The race is on for the Pittsburgh Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 [TITLE OF SHOW] Riverfront Theater Company 12% 2 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Paragon Theatre 10% 3 NEXT TO NORMAL Riverfront Theater Company 9% 4 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Geyer Performing Arts Center 9% 5 SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Front Porch Theatricals 9% Best Play 1 CLOSING TIME AT THE MOONSIDE CAFE Vigilance Theater Group 16% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Stage 62 16% 3 ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Paragon Theatre 10% 4 A FEW GOOD MEN Little Lake Theater 7% 5 AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Pittsburgh Public Theater 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Paragon Theatre 16% 2 Riverfront Theater Company 14% 3 Little Lake Theater 13% 4 Stage 62 13% 5 Pittsburgh Musical Theater 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Joey Estok - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Geyer Performing Arts Center 18% 2 Josh Plowman - SOMETHING ROTTEN! Paragon Theatre 10% 3 Aubree Liscotti - ANNIE Pittsburgh Musical Theater 7% 4 Chelsea Davis - [TITLE OF SHOW] Riverfront Theater Company 5% 5 Noah Kendall - [TITLE OF SHOW] Riverfront Theater Company 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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