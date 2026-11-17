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​Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will host more than 25 local Pittsburgh celebrities and former PBT dancers as guest stars during this year's 25th season and grand finale of Terrence S. Orr's The Nutcracker. Each celebrity will make a guest appearance in the “Party Scene” during the first act of the production. PBT will present the beloved holiday classic at the Benedum Center December 4-27, 2026.

Celebrity guest stars in cameo appearances have become a tradition for PBT's The Nutcracker production. This year, the local celebrities range from local television stars and news anchors to sports stars, reporters, and musicians. Former PBT dancers and members of its Board of Directors will also be joining PBT artists onstage in guest roles. Terrence S. Orr, former PBT Artistic Director and creator and choreographer of this version of The Nutcracker, will be a guest star in the final performance on December 27.

The Pittsburgh celebrity guest stars participating in The Nutcracker this year include:

Anna Singer (Fri., Dec. 4 at 7:00 pm), WQED-FM Radio Host & Opera Singer

Megan Shinn (Sat., Dec. 5 at 2:00 pm), KDKA-TV News Anchor

Chandi Chapman (Thurs., Dec. 10 at 7:00 pm), WTAE-TV News Anchor

Keith Recker (Sat., Dec. 12 at 7:00 pm), TABLE Magazine Editor-in-Chief

Daisy Jade & Perry Ninness (Sun., Dec. 13 at 4:30 pm), KDKA-TV “Pittsburgh Today Live” Reporter & Administrative Officer at UBS

Brooke Hyland (Fri., Dec. 18 at 7:00 pm), “Dance Moms” TV Show

Mary Ours (Sat., Dec. 19 at 2:00 pm), KDKA-TV Meteorologist

Charlie Batch (Sat., Dec. 19 at 7:00 pm), Pittsburgh Steelers and Founder of Best of the Batch Foundation

Latasha Wilson-Batch (Sat., Dec. 19 at 7:00 pm), Executive Director of Best of the Batch Foundation

Heather Abraham (Sun., Dec. 20 at 4:30 pm), KDKA-TV's “Pittsburgh Today Live” and “Talk Pittsburgh” Co-host

David Highfield (Sun., Dec. 20 at 4:30 pm), KDKA-TV Anchor and “Pittsburgh Today Live” Co-host

Dr. Holly Hatcher-Frazier (Mon., Dec. 21 at 7:00 pm), “Dance Moms” TV Show

Nia Sioux (Mon., Dec. 21 at 7:00 pm), “Dance Moms” TV Show

Christi Lukasiak (Tues., Dec. 22 at 7:00 pm), “Dance Moms” TV Show

Clara Lukasiak (Tues., Dec. 22 at 7:00 pm), “Dance Moms” TV Show

Frzy (Sun., Dec. 27 at 4:30 pm), Musician

Terrence S. Orr (Sun., Dec. 27 at 4:30 pm), former PBT Artistic Director

*Please note that guest star appearances may be subject to change

Audiences have one more chance to see Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's current version of The Nutcracker before it retires at the end of this year. PBT has performed this version, choreographed and conceived by former PBT artistic director Terrence S. Orr, for 25 years. An all-new production of The Nutcracker will premiere in December 2027.

Set in turn-of-the-century Pittsburgh, this magical version of The Nutcracker highlights the city's beloved landmarks, sports teams, and history. It follows Marie, the Nutcracker Prince, and hundreds of colorful characters on an unforgettable adventure through glittering snow into the Land of Enchantment. The Nutcracker includes more than 13 Pittsburgh connections – from Kennywood, Kaufmann's Clock and Shadyside to the Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Penguins, Mount Washington, the Aviary and more.

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