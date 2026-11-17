"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Nia Sioux, Christi Lukasiak & More to Join Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's THE NUTCRACKER Performances
Special guests also include KDKA-TV anchor Chandi Chapman, WTAE-TV anchor Keith Recker, and more Dance Moms cast members.
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will host more than 25 local Pittsburgh celebrities and former PBT dancers as guest stars during this year's 25th season and grand finale of Terrence S. Orr's The Nutcracker. Each celebrity will make a guest appearance in the “Party Scene” during the first act of the production. PBT will present the beloved holiday classic at the Benedum Center December 4-27, 2026.
Celebrity guest stars in cameo appearances have become a tradition for PBT's The Nutcracker production. This year, the local celebrities range from local television stars and news anchors to sports stars, reporters, and musicians. Former PBT dancers and members of its Board of Directors will also be joining PBT artists onstage in guest roles. Terrence S. Orr, former PBT Artistic Director and creator and choreographer of this version of The Nutcracker, will be a guest star in the final performance on December 27.
The Pittsburgh celebrity guest stars participating in The Nutcracker this year include:
Anna Singer (Fri., Dec. 4 at 7:00 pm), WQED-FM Radio Host & Opera Singer
Megan Shinn (Sat., Dec. 5 at 2:00 pm), KDKA-TV News Anchor
Chandi Chapman (Thurs., Dec. 10 at 7:00 pm), WTAE-TV News Anchor
Keith Recker (Sat., Dec. 12 at 7:00 pm), TABLE Magazine Editor-in-Chief
Daisy Jade & Perry Ninness (Sun., Dec. 13 at 4:30 pm), KDKA-TV “Pittsburgh Today Live” Reporter & Administrative Officer at UBS
Brooke Hyland (Fri., Dec. 18 at 7:00 pm), “Dance Moms” TV Show
Mary Ours (Sat., Dec. 19 at 2:00 pm), KDKA-TV Meteorologist
Charlie Batch (Sat., Dec. 19 at 7:00 pm), Pittsburgh Steelers and Founder of Best of the Batch Foundation
Latasha Wilson-Batch (Sat., Dec. 19 at 7:00 pm), Executive Director of Best of the Batch Foundation
Heather Abraham (Sun., Dec. 20 at 4:30 pm), KDKA-TV's “Pittsburgh Today Live” and “Talk Pittsburgh” Co-host
David Highfield (Sun., Dec. 20 at 4:30 pm), KDKA-TV Anchor and “Pittsburgh Today Live” Co-host
Dr. Holly Hatcher-Frazier (Mon., Dec. 21 at 7:00 pm), “Dance Moms” TV Show
Nia Sioux (Mon., Dec. 21 at 7:00 pm), “Dance Moms” TV Show
Christi Lukasiak (Tues., Dec. 22 at 7:00 pm), “Dance Moms” TV Show
Clara Lukasiak (Tues., Dec. 22 at 7:00 pm), “Dance Moms” TV Show
Frzy (Sun., Dec. 27 at 4:30 pm), Musician
Terrence S. Orr (Sun., Dec. 27 at 4:30 pm), former PBT Artistic Director
*Please note that guest star appearances may be subject to change
Audiences have one more chance to see Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's current version of The Nutcracker before it retires at the end of this year. PBT has performed this version, choreographed and conceived by former PBT artistic director Terrence S. Orr, for 25 years. An all-new production of The Nutcracker will premiere in December 2027.
Set in turn-of-the-century Pittsburgh, this magical version of The Nutcracker highlights the city's beloved landmarks, sports teams, and history. It follows Marie, the Nutcracker Prince, and hundreds of colorful characters on an unforgettable adventure through glittering snow into the Land of Enchantment. The Nutcracker includes more than 13 Pittsburgh connections – from Kennywood, Kaufmann's Clock and Shadyside to the Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Penguins, Mount Washington, the Aviary and more.
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Late, Late At Night (The Rick Springfield Story)
The Oaks Theater, Oakmont, PA (11/19-11/19)
|
And A Buoy
New Hazlett Theater (11/30-11/30)
|
Little Shop of Horrors
Paragon Theatre (11/12-11/21)
|
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
The Strand Theater (4/30-5/09)
|
Sounds of the Season
New Hazlett Theater (12/12-12/12)
|
The Dinner Detective Pittsburgh True Crime Murder Mystery Show
The Dinner Detective Pittsburgh (11/21-11/21)
|
Cosmic Microwave Background
New Hazlett Theater (11/19-11/20)
|
Miracle on 34th Street the Musical
The Strand Theater (11/13-11/22)
|
The Dinner Detective Pittsburgh True Crime Mystery Show
The Dinner Detective Pittsburgh (12/05-12/05)
|
Riverfront Theater Company presents: Spring Awakening
Riverfront Theater Company (11/20-11/28)