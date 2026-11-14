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New Hazlett Theater to Present SOUNDS OF THE SEASON Holiday Concert Led by Kendra Janelle Ross
Craig Davis, Brendan Williams, Dominique Briggs, Hugo Cruz and guest Omari M Hotep join a jazz, blues and gospel program co-directed by Melissa Cardello-Linton.
The New Hazlett Theater invites audiences to step into a cozy, elevated holiday experience with the annual winter concert, SOUNDS OF THE SEASON. Building on 2025's inaugural performance, lead artist Kendra Janelle Ross widens the frame from holiday-pop standards to the full breadth of jazz, blues, gospel, and homegrown American soul.
'I'm so happy to return to the New Hazlett stage, and grateful to Melissa Cardello-Linton for inviting me to lead this year's show,' states Ross. 'Curating the repertoire and arrangements with Craig Davis has been a joy, because these are songs we already love, heard in ways we might not expect. I want people to leave feeling warm and connected, like they ran into an old friend they haven't seen in years.'
Ross is joined on stage by Craig Davis, Brendan Williams, Dominique Briggs, Hugo Cruz, and special featured guests including Omari M Hotep for an unforgettable evening infused with warmth, rhythm, and festive spirit. Ross will co-direct the evening alongside New Hazlett Theater Artistic Director Melissa Cardello-Linton.
For Cardello-Linton, who recently returned to co-lead the theater in her hometown, the production marks a cozy, full-circle holiday moment, celebrating seasonal traditions on the Northside stage alongside lifelong friends:
'I've always loved the magic of the holidays, but creating this concert in my hometown alongside my childhood big sister, Kendra Janelle Ross, makes it especially meaningful,' notes Cardello-Linton.
Moving through swing, cool/modal jazz, blues shuffle, gospel and spiritual traditions, Latin jazz, vocal-jazz balladry, and New Orleans second-line, the evening reads as an expansive tour through American musical forms as much as a festive celebration.
'Kendra and Craig Davis have brought together an extraordinary mix of Pittsburgh musicians and vocalists, each with their own distinct sound and style,' says Cardello-Linton. 'It's a celebration of great music, holiday spirit, and the joy of coming together as a community. We truly can't wait to see you there!'
The seasonal celebration extends into the theater's lobby before and after the performance. Guests are invited to arrive early to enjoy specialty holiday cocktails at the bar. Following the final chord, the evening concludes with a festive community reception complete with photo opportunities by the tree, a chance to meet the evening's artists, and an iconic Pittsburgh holiday cookie table.
Event Details
Production: Sounds of the Season: A Very Jazzy Holiday
Event Date & Time: December 12, 7:30 PM
Location: New Hazlett Theater, 6 Allegheny Square E, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Tickets: https://ci.ovationtix.com/36406/production/1293008
Meet The Artists
Kendra Janelle Ross (Lead Vocalist / Creator) is a multifaceted cultural worker who has opened for Babyface, Lalah Hathaway, and Gregory Porter; headlined the legendary Blue Note Jazz Club (NYC); and co-created Intersection*ology, a live performance work with artist Lori Hepner. Her forthcoming EP, This Womanist Work, is the musical companion to her bi-weekly podcast of the same name and the follow-up to her debut album, New Voice. Instagram: @lolaschild.
Craig Davis (Piano / Music Direction & Arrangements) is an accomplished pianist on the jazz scene, with over three decades of professional experience as a performer and educator. Craig began piano lessons at age 5, and was mentored in his hometown of Pittsburgh by master drummer Roger Humphries (Ray Charles, Horace Silver, Joe Henderson). He completed his undergraduate degree in jazz studies from Indiana University-Bloomington, and his masters degree in JazzArts from Manhattan School of Music.
Hugo Cruz (Percussion / Co-Star) is a Cuban-born, award-winning, international drummer and composer who has performed in South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Mexico, Chile, Venezuela, and the United States. Hugo is the leader of the group Caminos, who have made appearances at Pittonkatonk music festival, the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival, Fábrica de Artes in Havana, Cuba, First Night Pittsburgh, City of Asylum, and Pittsburgh Cultural Trust events.
Featuring
Omarimhotep
Dominique Briggs
Brendan Williams
About the New Hazlett Theater
The New Hazlett Theater is a nonprofit organization dedicated to nurturing and promoting art in Pittsburgh through innovation and collaboration. Located in the historic Carnegie Music Hall on the Northside, the theater provides vital resources and mentorship to a diverse range of artists, enriching the cultural community through a supportive, partner-focused model. For more information, please visit www.newhazletttheater.org.
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