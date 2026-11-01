Little Lake Theater Company Unveils 10-Show 2027 Season

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An Oklahoma family gathers around a dinner table where no secret is safe. A smooth-talking salesman promises a town its own marching band. Shipwrecked sailors face the unthinkable, with the music of The Avett Brothers carrying their story. Little Lake Theatre Company is taking audiences places in 2027.

Unveiled at the company's October 30 Halloween celebration, Where the Road Leads brings ten productions to two Canonsburg stages for Little Lake's 79th season. The lineup stretches from The Music Man and Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn at the Canon Theatre to August: Osage County, Death of a Salesman and Swept Away in the close quarters of Little Lake's historic theatre-in-the-round.

The announcement comes as the Washington County company reaches an audience milestone. As of November 1, Little Lake had booked more than 21,000 tickets for its 2026 season, more than it booked in 2022 and 2023 combined, with The Wolves and White Christmas still to open.

At the season announcement, Artistic Director Patrick Cannon spoke about the unexpected ways people find a lasting place in the Little Lake community.

'You audition for one show. You volunteer because somebody needs help. You buy a ticket because your friend is in the cast. You bring your kid to a camp. You say yes to making props for something,' Cannon said. He described the moment, sometimes years later, when those connections become a realization. 'Well I'll be. These are my people.'

The Music Man runs April 1-18 at the Canon. Fast-talking salesman Harold Hill arrives in River City promising a boys' band he has no idea how to lead. His plan to leave with the money begins to unravel when he meets Marian the librarian.

The season then moves to the Lake for Tracy Letts' August: Osage County (April 29-May 16). When their father disappears, three sisters return to Oklahoma and a family reunion presided over by their formidable mother, Violet. The Pulitzer Prize-winning drama brings its secrets, confrontations and dark humor into Little Lake's intimate setting.

Kate Hamill, whose Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B played Little Lake in 2026, returns to the lineup with her adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma (May 27-June 13). Emma Woodhouse is certain she understands everyone else's romantic life, until her matchmaking begins to complicate her own.

Young performers take the stage in Shrek The Musical JR. (June 24-July 3), following an unlikely hero, a talkative donkey and a princess with a secret. Disney's High School Musical JR. (August 12-22) brings East High to the Lake as Troy and Gabriella's decision to audition for the school musical challenges everyone's expectations.

Between the two youth productions, Ken Ludwig's Lady Molly of Scotland Yard (July 15-August 1) sends a pair of detectives undercover among the codebreakers at Bletchley Park. A murder investigation becomes a wartime spy adventure.

September brings Samantha Hurley's I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire (September 2-19). Set in 2004, the dark comedy follows a teenage fan who has kidnapped her favorite movie star and decided marriage is the next step. Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman follows September 30-October 17, bringing Willy Loman's pursuit of success and his troubled relationship with his sons to the lakeside stage.

Swept Away (November 4-21), with a book by John Logan and music and lyrics by The Avett Brothers, closes the lakeside season. After a shipwreck in 1888, sailors stranded in a lifeboat must confront what they owe one another as their chances of rescue diminish.

The company returns to the Canon for Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn (December 2-19). A performer trades show business for a Connecticut farm, then transforms it into an inn that opens only on holidays. Berlin's score includes 'White Christmas' and 'Easter Parade.'

Early Bird LakePasses are on sale through December 31, 2026, starting at $90 for four admissions to the eight lakeside productions. Admissions may be shared with friends and family, and passholders can reserve lakeside seats beginning January 1, 2027. Discounted Canon+ tickets for either Canon musical are purchased separately. Public single-ticket sales for both venues begin February 1, 2027.

Founded in 1949 by Will Disney, Little Lake Theatre Company has introduced generations of Western Pennsylvania artists and audiences to theatre-in-the-round. Its lakeside theatre is at 500 Lakeside Drive South, and the Canon Theatre is at 220 N. Central Avenue in Canonsburg.

For tickets and season information, visit littlelake.org or call 724-745-6300.

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