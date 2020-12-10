Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Pittsburgh!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Pittsburgh:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Daina Griffith 32%

Nancy Bach 19%

Derry Area High School 12%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Bodiography Center for Movement 39%

Stage RIght! 26%

Texture Contemporary Ballet 16%

Best Ensemble

LES MISERABLES - Derry Area High School - 2020 18%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Mountain Playhouse - 2018 16%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - PICT Classic Theatre - 2020 15%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Mountain Playhouse (Green Gables Restaurant) 23%

The Mountain Playhouse / Green Gables 19%

131 East, Carnegie PA 12%

Best Theatre Staff

Pittsburgh Public Theater 31%

City Theatre Company 26%

Teresa Stoughton-Marafino 13%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Pittsburgh CLO Academy 63%

Stage Right 18%

The Mountain Playhouse 10%

Costume Design of the Decade

Joan Markert - THE HEIRESS - PICT Classic Theatre - 2020 25%

Maggie Kelly - 5/31/1889: THE FLOOD - The Mountain Playhouse - Jennerstown, PA - 2019 24%

Robert CT Steel - WIG OUT - The REP - 2016 19%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Tome Cousin - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - The REP - 2017 26%

Larry Tobias - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Mountain Playhouse - Jennerstown, PA - 2018 16%

Robyne Parrish - GREY GARDENS - Front Porch Theaatricals - 2018 13%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Tome Cousin - WIG OUT - The REP - 2016 23%

Alan Stanford - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - PICT Classic Theatre - 2020 14%

Vince Ventura - Mr. Burns, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - 12 Peers Theater - 2017 11%

Favorite Social Media

Pittsburgh Public Theater 39%

City Theatre Company 23%

The Mountain Playhouse 18%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Andy Ostrowski - THE BIRDS - 12 Peers Theater - 2016 31%

Keith A. Truax - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - PICT Classic Theatre - 2020 29%

Gregory Messmer - EVERYBODY - 12 Peers Theater - 2019 15%

Original Script Of The Decade

Kelsey Geary - ALL HALLOWS EVE - City Theatre - 2019 26%

Matt Schatz - THE BURDENS - City Theatre - 2019 25%

Robb Barron - 5/31/1889: THE FLOOD - The Mountain Playhouse - 2020 20%

Performer Of The Decade

DREW LEIGH WILLIAMS - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - City Theatre - 2020 22%

Deirdre Roberts - INTO THE WOODS - Fox Chapel Theater - 2017 17%

Kelsey Geary - LES MISERABLES - Derry Area High School - 2020 10%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - The REP - 2016 21%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Mountain Playhouse - 2018 17%

DAMN YANKEES - Pittsburgh CLO - 2016 17%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

CHATTERTON - Quantum Theatre - 2018 18%

2018 MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Mountain Playhouse - Jennerstown, PA - 2018 14%

Mr. Burns, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - 12 Peers Theater - 2017 12%

Set Design Of The Decade

Steffi Meyer Staley - CHATTERTON - Quantum Theatre - 2018 40%

Tony Ferrieri - THE ROOMMATE - City Theatre - 2019 24%

Adrienne Fischer - 4.48 PSYCHOSIS - off the WALL Productions - 2017 18%

Sound Design of the Decade

Angela Bachman - THE BIRDS - 12 Peers Theater - 2016 53%

5/31/1889 THE FLOOD - Mountain Playhouse - 2020 30%

Reni Monteverde - 4.48 PSYCHOSIS - off the WALL Productions - 2017 17%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Pittsburgh CLO 23%

City Theatre Company 15%

The Pittsburgh Public Theater 15%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Heinz Endowments 86%

Opportunity Fund 14%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Joe Casey - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Mountain Playhouse - Jennerstown, PA - 2019 30%

Kelsey Geary - LES MISERABLES - Derry Area High School - 2020 29%

Alex Tomack - LES MISERABLES - Derry Area High School - 2020 16%

Volunteer Of The Decade

The Mountain Playhouse - Jennerstown, PA 50%

Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company, Johnstown, Pa 25%

Joe Beer 20%