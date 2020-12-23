Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Pittsburgh! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Here are the current standings for Pittsburgh: Arts Educator Of The Decade

Daina Griffith 42%



15%

9%

Nancy BachDerry Area High School

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Bodiography Center for Movement 38%

Stage RIght! 22%

Texture Contemporary Ballet 21%



Best Ensemble

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - PICT Classic Theatre - 2020 16%

LES MISERABLES - Derry Area High School - 2020 15%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Mountain Playhouse - 2018 14%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Vault Taproom 24%

Mountain Playhouse (Green Gables Restaurant) 18%

The Mountain Playhouse / Green Gables 13%



Best Theatre Staff

City Theatre Company 41%

Pittsburgh Public Theater 29%

Teresa Stoughton-Marafino 9%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Pittsburgh CLO Academy 70%

Stage Right 13%

The Mountain Playhouse 8%



Costume Design of the Decade

Madison Hack - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - 12 Peers Theater - 2017 34%

Joan Markert - THE HEIRESS - PICT Classic Theatre - 2020 18%

Robert CT Steel - WIG OUT - The REP - 2016 18%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Tome Cousin - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - The REP - 2017 24%

Robyne Parrish - GREY GARDENS - Front Porch Theaatricals - 2018 17%

Larry Tobias - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Mountain Playhouse - Jennerstown, PA - 2018 14%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Tome Cousin - WIG OUT - The REP - 2016 24%

Alan Stanford - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - PICT Classic Theatre - 2020 13%

Vince Ventura - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - 12 Peers Theater - 2017 11%



Favorite Social Media

Pittsburgh Public Theater 36%

City Theatre Company 35%

The Mountain Playhouse 14%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Gregory Messmer - STUPID F--KING BIRD - 12 Peers Theater - 2018 34%

Andy Ostrowski - THE BIRDS - 12 Peers Theater - 2016 27%

Keith A. Truax - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - PICT Classic Theatre - 2020 18%



Original Script Of The Decade

Matt Schatz - THE BURDENS - City Theatre - 2019 38%

Kelsey Geary - ALL HALLOWS EVE - City Theatre - 2019 20%

Robb Barron - 5/31/1889: THE FLOOD - The Mountain Playhouse - 2020 16%



Performer Of The Decade

Drew Leigh Williams - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - City Theatre - 2020 31%

Deirdre Roberts - INTO THE WOODS - Fox Chapel Theater - 2017 13%

Martin Giles - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREA - PICT Classic Theatre - 2020 8%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

DAMN YANKEES - Pittsburgh CLO - 2016 27%

THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - The REP - 2016 20%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Mountain Playhouse - 2018 17%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI... - City Theatre - 2020 14%

CHATTERTON - Quantum Theatre - 2018 13%

2018 MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Mountain Playhouse - Jennerstown, PA - 2018 11%



Set Design Of The Decade

Tony Ferrieri - THE ROOMMATE - City Theatre - 2019 33%

Steffi Meyer Staley - CHATTERTON - Quantum Theatre - 2018 29%

Adrienne Fischer - 4.48 PSYCHOSIS - off the WALL Productions - 2017 16%



Sound Design of the Decade

Angela Bachman - THE BIRDS - 12 Peers Theater - 2016 58%

5/31/1889 THE FLOOD - Mountain Playhouse - 2020 24%

Reni Monteverde - 4.48 PSYCHOSIS - off the WALL Productions - 2017 18%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Pittsburgh CLO 26%

City Theatre Company 24%

The Pittsburgh Public Theater 13%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

Heinz Endowments 83%

Opportunity Fund 17%



Vocalist Of The Decade

Kelsey Geary - LES MISERABLES - Derry Area High School - 2020 33%

Joe Casey - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Mountain Playhouse - Jennerstown, PA - 2019 27%

Addy Hildebrand - LES MISERABLES - Derry Area High School - 2020 15%

