Ephrat Asherie Dance Will Present Work-in-Progress Preview at New Hazlett Theater in Pittsburgh

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The New Hazlett Theater welcomes its inaugural ForgeWorks company-in-residence, Ephrat Asherie Dance (EAD), for a week-long choreographic exploration culminating in a work-in-progress showing on December 4 at 7:30 PM. EAD's newest project, It's Just a Smatter of Time | A Work-In-Progress Preview, is a creative collaboration between EAD and beloved author/illustrator Mo Willems and the recorded score of the singularly brilliant music ensemble, Third Coast Percussion.

This collaboration, across mediums and generations, invites audiences to think about the ways they fill each second, minute, hour, day, week, month, and year of their lives, serving as a powerful reminder that time is of the essence.

'We knew our inaugural ForgeWorks residency needed to be something magical, and this collaboration delivers exactly that,' says New Hazlett Theater Artistic Director Melissa Cardello-Linton. 'To have Teena Marie Custer serve as the bridge, bringing her New York creative family to her hometown, is an incredibly serendipitous, full-circle moment. She is a Pittsburgh-based artist, a New Hazlett board member, and a longtime company member who debuted her own solo work on our stage a decade ago.'

This Pittsburgh preview holds special meaning for Custer and fellow company member Ron 'Stealth-1' Chunn Jr., whose artistic lives closely connect the two cities. As a passionate advocate for the New Hazlett Theater and a champion of this inaugural ForgeWorks residency, Custer is thrilled to share the development process with local audiences before the production officially premieres at 92NY in May.

'I'm so excited to bring my New York and Pittsburgh dance families together at the New Hazlett,' says Custer. 'Both communities have shaped who I am as an artist, and having them come together in my hometown feels incredibly special. Pittsburgh audiences will get to experience what we're creating while it's still growing, before we bring it to 92NY for the premiere in May. For me, this is also about celebrating Pittsburgh as a place where exciting new work can be made. I'm grateful to share this creative process with the community I call home and to welcome my New York dance family into it.'

After its developmental residency at the New Hazlett Theater, the completed It's Just a Smatter of Time will premiere in New York City on May 1, 2027, at The 92nd Street Y (92NY). A historic cornerstone of New York's cultural landscape, 92NY is a world-class cultural center renowned for presenting innovative dance and global culture.

Event Details

Production: It's Just a Smatter of Time | A Work-In-Progress Preview

Main Event Date & Time: December 4, 7:30 PM (Stay for the dance party on the NHT stage with DJ Stealth!)

Open Rehearsal: December 3, 7:30 PM (pay what you wish)

Location: New Hazlett Theater, Pittsburgh, PA

Tickets: https://ci.ovationtix.com/36406/production/1293007

Meet The Artists

Ephrat 'Bounce' Asherie is a NYC-based choreographer, performer, and b-girl. A Bessie Award winner for Innovative Achievement in Dance, Asherie creates work for the dynamic group of dancers in her company, Ephrat Asherie Dance (EAD). Dedicated to honoring the ethos of NYC's underground club community, EAD explores the inherently complex and dynamic qualities of various Black and Latine vernacular forms, including breaking, hip hop, house, and waacking. Asherie's singular way of creating 'compact bursts of choreography with rapid-fire changes in rhythm and gestural articulation' (The New York Times) brings forth work that is aesthetically innovative, physically rigorous and unceasingly curious.

Teena Marie Custer is an artist based in Pittsburgh and NYC. A founding member of Get Down Gang, she has performed, battled, and taught internationally for over 20 years. She holds a BA and MFA in Dance, toured her CSA solo show My Good Side around the country and currently tours with Ephrat Asherie Dance/NYC.

Meet The Company

EPHRAT ASHERIE DANCE is a NYC-based dance company rooted in street and club dance. As a company dedicated to honoring the ethos of NYC's underground club community, EAD explores the inherently complex and dynamic qualities of various Black and Latine vernacular forms, including breaking, hip hop, house and waacking. EAD is committed to educating, celebrating and bringing awareness to the history, expansiveness and vastness of street and club dance culture by creating and sharing innovative performance work and facilitating platforms for dialogue through workshops, film screenings, open rehearsals, panel discussions and pre/post-show conversations.

https://www.ephratasheriedance.com

About the New Hazlett Theater

The New Hazlett Theater is a nonprofit organization dedicated to nurturing and promoting art in Pittsburgh through innovation and collaboration. Located in the historic Carnegie Music Hall on the Northside, the theater provides vital resources and mentorship to a diverse range of artists, enriching the cultural community through a supportive, partner-focused model. For more information, please visit www.newhazletttheater.org.

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