"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Denis O'Hare to Star as Scrooge in A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL at Confluence Theater of Pittsburgh
Performances will run December 11–23, 2026 at the Byham Theater.
Tony Award winner Denis O'Hare (The Boroughs, American Horror Story, Take Me Out, True Blood) will return to Confluence Theater of Pittsburgh for a second year as Ebenezer Scrooge in the 34th annual A Musical Christmas Carol, running December 11–23, 2026, at the Byham Theater. Directed by Scott Evans, this holiday production brings Charles Dickens' timeless tale of redemption to life in a festive theatrical experience for the whole family.
The production closes Confluence Theater of Pittsburgh's Prologue Season, alongside How Shakespeare Saved My Life (November 11–22 at the O'Reilly Theater) and Who's Holiday! (December 2–23 at the Greer Cabaret Theater).
Ebenezer Scrooge gets one night to face what he's become. Three ghosts, one reckoning, no way out. When the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come arrive to shake him from his miserly ways, he's forced to confront the life he's lived and discovers that it's never too late for a change of heart. This is Dickens' A Christmas Carol the way it was meant to be experienced: live, in a room full of people feeling it happen together. Bring the whole family, make a new tradition, and rediscover why some stories are worth returning to year after year.
About Dnis O'Hare
O'Hare won the Tony Award for his performance in Take Me Out, which also earned him Obie and Drama Desk Awards. His stage career includes a Tony nomination for Assassins, an Obie Award for An Iliad, and a Drama Desk Award for Sweet Charity, along with stage credits including Cabaret and Into the Woods. He has also appeared at London's National Theatre in the title role of Tartuffe and in Here We Are. Audiences might also recognize him from his extensive film and television career. His film credits include Milk, Michael Clayton, Dallas Buyers Club, Charlie Wilson's War, and The Normal Heart, and he wrote the screenplay for The Parting Glass. On television, O'Hare has earned three Emmy nominations, two for American Horror Story and one for This Is Us. He is also known to audiences for True Blood, Big Little Lies, The Good Wife, and Evil.
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