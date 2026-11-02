Darren Lee to Direct and Choreograph MISS SAIGON at Pittsburgh Musical Theater

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Pittsburgh Musical Theater has named Darren Lee as director and choreographer of its upcoming production of Miss Saigon, running March 4-14, 2027, at the Byham Theater in the Cultural District.

Lee recently starred as the King of Siam in the highly acclaimed West End and UK touring production of The King and I. His career spans Broadway, London's West End, film, television, and regional theater, with experience as a performer, director, and choreographer.

Lee's Broadway credits include performing in the original company of Miss Saigon, as well as Allegiance and Shogun the Musical. He has also appeared in numerous national touring productions, along with film and television projects. In addition to his performing career, Lee has established an impressive reputation as a director and choreographer, bringing his experience and creative vision to productions across the country. His directing and choreography credits for Miss Saigon include productions at The Muny in St. Louis, Paper Mill Playhouse, and Music Theatre of Wichita.

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