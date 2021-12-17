Attack Theatre Presents CURIOSITY: THE PLAY BOOK At Its New Lawrenceville Headquarters

From January 27 through February 5, 2022, Attack Theatre, now in its 27th year, will jumpstart your curiosity through dance, music, and storytelling with a WORLD PREMIERE, all-ages dance performance Curiosity: The Play Book. This creative adventure, which will take place at the company's new studio in Lawrenceville (212 45th St.) will ignite feelings of joy and wonderment to momentarily let habits, responsibilities, grocery shopping, middle school assignments, old friend drama, dirty laundry, and bad coffee melt away. The piece explores how everyday life may get lost in the destination, but there's beauty in the journey.

Choreographed by artistic directors Peter Kope and Michele de la Reza, with new media design by Dane Toney and original music by Dave Eggar, Curiosity will feature company dancers Lydia Clinton, Miranda Nichols, Sarah Zielinski, Isabella Bergamin, and Savionne Chambers. This performance tests the boundaries of expectations and norms to expand outward and connect with others.

To develop Curiosity, the company has been creating "chapters," through improvisation followed by a process of refining. Sometimes these explorations begin with a conceptual question: "What stops our curiosity?" Other times, it's a physical challenge: "What is it like to try to dance with an inflatable snowman?"

When asked how he expresses curiosity through his art, Kope says, "Art making is about questioning and navigating uncertainty. It's a joyful moment to sit with the challenge." Dancer Lydia Clinton adds, "I am very much an end-goal person, and I don't necessarily indulge in the process-curiosity challenges me to engage with the unknown."

Curiosity seeks to "learn by wonder, move through play," and explores an incurable and insatiable curiosity that is at the center of the company's creative programs, which include workshops for learners of all ages; performances in schools, community and senior centers; Creativity in the Workplace seminars; and collaborations with operas, symphonies, theater companies, museums and more.