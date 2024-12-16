Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards; HUNCH BACK OF NOTRE DAME at VYT Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues through December 31, 2024.

By: Dec. 16, 2024
Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards; HUNCH BACK OF NOTRE DAME at VYT Leads Best Musical! Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Lucee 6.1.1.109-RC Error (database)
Message You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MySQL server version for the right syntax to use near ') * 100) as percvotes
from buyersg2015

LATEST NEWS

Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards; HUNCH BACK OF NOTRE DAME at VYT Leads Best Musical!
Voting Open for the Top 3 of Next On Stage: Season 5
ICYMI: Next On Stage: Season 5- Meet the Top 5
Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 5
where btype = "Best Choreography Of A Pl' at line 1
SQL select prod,company,copy,votes,id,((votes/) * 100) as percvotes
from buyersg2015

where btype = "Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical"

and region like "%Arizona%"
and year = 2024

order by votes desc

limit 0,25
DatabaseName MySQL
DatabaseVersion 8.0.39
DriverName MySQL Connector/J
DriverVersion mysql-connector-j-9.1.0 (Revision: cf2917ea44ae2e43a4514a33771035aa99de73bf)
Datasource bwwacread
Stacktrace The Error Occurred in
/home/bway/public_html/bway/admin2013/bwwawards/createawardsstoryregion.cfm: line 105
103: limit 0,25
104: </cfif>
105: </cfquery>
106:
107: <cfoutput query=first>
Java Stacktrace lucee.runtime.exp.DatabaseException: You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MySQL server version for the right syntax to use near ') * 100) as percvotes
 from buyersg2015
 
 where btype = "Best Choreography Of A Pl' at line 1
  at com.mysql.cj.jdbc.exceptions.SQLError.createSQLException(SQLError.java:112)
  at com.mysql.cj.jdbc.exceptions.SQLExceptionsMapping.translateException(SQLExceptionsMapping.java:114)
  at com.mysql.cj.jdbc.StatementImpl.executeInternal(StatementImpl.java:837)
  at com.mysql.cj.jdbc.StatementImpl.execute(StatementImpl.java:685)
  at lucee.runtime.type.util.QueryUtil.execute(QueryUtil.java:345)
  at lucee.runtime.type.QueryImpl.execute(QueryImpl.java:296)
  at lucee.runtime.type.QueryImpl.<init>(QueryImpl.java:242)
  at lucee.runtime.tag.Query.executeDatasoure(Query.java:1128)
  at lucee.runtime.tag.Query._doEndTag(Query.java:695)
  at lucee.runtime.tag.Query.doEndTag(Query.java:560)
  at bwwawards.createawardsstoryregion_cfm$cf.call(/bwwawards/createawardsstoryregion.cfm:105)
  at lucee.runtime.PageContextImpl._doInclude(PageContextImpl.java:1046)
  at lucee.runtime.PageContextImpl._doInclude(PageContextImpl.java:940)
  at lucee.runtime.listener.ClassicAppListener._onRequest(ClassicAppListener.java:63)
  at lucee.runtime.listener.MixedAppListener.onRequest(MixedAppListener.java:42)
  at lucee.runtime.PageContextImpl.execute(PageContextImpl.java:2725)
  at lucee.runtime.PageContextImpl._execute(PageContextImpl.java:2712)
  at lucee.runtime.PageContextImpl.executeCFML(PageContextImpl.java:2683)
  at lucee.runtime.engine.Request.exe(Request.java:45)
  at lucee.runtime.engine.CFMLEngineImpl._service(CFMLEngineImpl.java:1159)
  at lucee.runtime.engine.CFMLEngineImpl.serviceCFML(CFMLEngineImpl.java:1116)
  at lucee.loader.engine.CFMLEngineWrapper.serviceCFML(CFMLEngineWrapper.java:97)
  at lucee.loader.servlet.CFMLServlet.service(CFMLServlet.java:51)
  at javax.servlet.http.HttpServlet.service(HttpServlet.java:764)
  at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.internalDoFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:227)
  at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.doFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:162)
  at org.apache.tomcat.websocket.server.WsFilter.doFilter(WsFilter.java:53)
  at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.internalDoFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:189)
  at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.doFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:162)
  at org.apache.catalina.core.StandardWrapperValve.invoke(StandardWrapperValve.java:197)
  at org.apache.catalina.core.StandardContextValve.invoke(StandardContextValve.java:97)
  at org.apache.catalina.authenticator.AuthenticatorBase.invoke(AuthenticatorBase.java:540)
  at org.apache.catalina.core.StandardHostValve.invoke(StandardHostValve.java:135)
  at org.apache.catalina.valves.ErrorReportValve.invoke(ErrorReportValve.java:92)
  at org.apache.catalina.core.StandardEngineValve.invoke(StandardEngineValve.java:78)
  at org.apache.catalina.connector.CoyoteAdapter.service(CoyoteAdapter.java:357)
  at org.apache.coyote.http11.Http11Processor.service(Http11Processor.java:382)
  at org.apache.coyote.AbstractProcessorLight.process(AbstractProcessorLight.java:65)
  at org.apache.coyote.AbstractProtocol$ConnectionHandler.process(AbstractProtocol.java:895)
  at org.apache.tomcat.util.net.NioEndpoint$SocketProcessor.doRun(NioEndpoint.java:1722)
  at org.apache.tomcat.util.net.SocketProcessorBase.run(SocketProcessorBase.java:49)
  at org.apache.tomcat.util.threads.ThreadPoolExecutor.runWorker(ThreadPoolExecutor.java:1191)
  at org.apache.tomcat.util.threads.ThreadPoolExecutor$Worker.run(ThreadPoolExecutor.java:659)
  at org.apache.tomcat.util.threads.TaskThread$WrappingRunnable.run(TaskThread.java:61)
  at java.base/java.lang.Thread.run(Thread.java:1583)
 
Timestamp 12/16/24 9:34:30 AM EST

Copyright 2024 Wisdom Digital Media


Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.






Videos