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A new clip from Phoenix Theatre Company follows 'Let Mother Vote' from SUFFS on its path from the rehearsal room to the stage, setting early run-throughs of the number beside the finished staging. The company first offered a look at the song in rehearsal footage shared before opening.

SUFFS, with book, music and lyrics by Shaina Taub, is the Tony Award-winning musical about the women who fought for the right to vote in the United States in the early twentieth century. It centers on suffragist leaders including Alice Paul, Carrie Chapman Catt and Inez Milholland, along with the younger activists who carried the movement forward.

The Phoenix production runs through November 29 in the Hormel Theatre. Chelsea Anderson directs, with choreography by Lauran Stanis and music direction by Alan J. Plado. The cast includes Cassie Chilton as Alice Paul, Julie Cardia as Carrie Chapman Catt, Elyssa Blonder as Lucy Burns, Annalese Fusaro as Inez Milholland, Fatima El-Bashir as Ida B. Wells, Chanel Bragg as Mary Church Terrell, Keilani Akagi as Ruza Wenclawska, Jasmyn Gade as Doris Stevens and Jane Bunting as Woodrow Wilson.

The race is on for the Phoenix Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SHE LOVES ME Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 19% 2 THE TRAIL TO OREGON! Valley Players 19% 3 EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Fountain Hills Theater 16% 4 LES MISÉRABLES Phoenix Theatre 10% 5 COME FROM AWAY Fountain Hills Theater 5% Best Play 1 BLITHE SPIRIT Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 17% 2 PLAGUE PLAY Valley Players 14% 3 COFFEE MIXED WITH CREAM Fountain Hills Theater 11% 4 GRIEVING GIRLS AND THEIR TOTALLY MAGICAL SOURDOUGH SPELL Valley Players 11% 5 DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS Arizona Theatre Company 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Valley Players 25% 2 Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 17% 3 Hale Centre Theatre 11% 4 Ronin Theatre Collaborative 10% 5 Fountain Hills Theater 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Katie Allen - SHE LOVES ME Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 19% 2 Jamie Graves - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Fountain Hills Theater 11% 3 Noah Delgado - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! Valley Players 10% 4 Reece Harris - SHE LOVES ME Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 7% 5 Daisha Hill - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Fountain Hills Theater 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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