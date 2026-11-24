"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: SUFFS From Rehearsal to Stage at Phoenix Theatre Company
New footage sets the rehearsal room beside the finished staging of 'Let Mother Vote' in the Hormel Theatre.
A new clip from Phoenix Theatre Company follows 'Let Mother Vote' from SUFFS on its path from the rehearsal room to the stage, setting early run-throughs of the number beside the finished staging. The company first offered a look at the song in rehearsal footage shared before opening.
SUFFS, with book, music and lyrics by Shaina Taub, is the Tony Award-winning musical about the women who fought for the right to vote in the United States in the early twentieth century. It centers on suffragist leaders including Alice Paul, Carrie Chapman Catt and Inez Milholland, along with the younger activists who carried the movement forward.
The Phoenix production runs through November 29 in the Hormel Theatre. Chelsea Anderson directs, with choreography by Lauran Stanis and music direction by Alan J. Plado. The cast includes Cassie Chilton as Alice Paul, Julie Cardia as Carrie Chapman Catt, Elyssa Blonder as Lucy Burns, Annalese Fusaro as Inez Milholland, Fatima El-Bashir as Ida B. Wells, Chanel Bragg as Mary Church Terrell, Keilani Akagi as Ruza Wenclawska, Jasmyn Gade as Doris Stevens and Jane Bunting as Woodrow Wilson.
Read the BroadwayWorld review of SUFFS at The Phoenix Theatre Company, and find more on the musical's history on the SUFFS show page.
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