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A new official trailer for MARY POPPINS from The Phoenix Theatre Company arrives as the cast, crew and orchestra mark the production's opening. The musical is scheduled to run from November 18, 2026 through January 3, 2027, with tickets available through phoenixtheatre.com.

MARY POPPINS is the Disney and Cameron Mackintosh musical based on the stories of P. L. Travers and the Walt Disney film. It follows a mysterious nanny who arrives at the Banks household, bringing magic, adventure and life lessons to the family. The score includes 'Jolly Holiday,' 'A Spoonful of Sugar,' 'Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious' and 'Step in Time.'

The Phoenix production follows a fall season at the company that has also included LES MISERABLES and SUFFS. Earlier coverage from the production includes rehearsal footage of the cast running 'Jolly Holiday', as well as an Actor's Process video in which Alex Fullerton discusses playing Bert, a role he describes as a dream come true.

The race is on for the Phoenix Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 THE TRAIL TO OREGON! Valley Players 30% 2 EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Fountain Hills Theater 19% 3 SHE LOVES ME Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 11% 4 LES MISÉRABLES Phoenix Theatre 11% 5 CATS Arizona Broadway Theatre 4% Best Play 1 PLAGUE PLAY Valley Players 23% 2 GRIEVING GIRLS AND THEIR TOTALLY MAGICAL SOURDOUGH SPELL Valley Players 15% 3 COFFEE MIXED WITH CREAM Fountain Hills Theater 13% 4 DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS Arizona Theatre Company 10% 5 LOST GIRL Rebel Phoenix Theatre Collective 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Valley Players 42% 2 Fountain Hills Theater 10% 3 Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 10% 4 Rebel Phoenix Theatre Collective 9% 5 Ronin Theatre Collaborative 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Noah Delgado - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! Valley Players 20% 2 Jamie Graves - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Fountain Hills Theater 16% 3 Daisha Hill - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! Valley Players 12% 4 Daisha Hill - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Fountain Hills Theater 7% 5 Amon Darling-Bond - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS B3 Theater 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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