"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: MARY POPPINS Trailer at The Phoenix Theatre Company
The musical is set to run through early January 2027 at the Phoenix company.
A new official trailer for MARY POPPINS from The Phoenix Theatre Company arrives as the cast, crew and orchestra mark the production's opening. The musical is scheduled to run from November 18, 2026 through January 3, 2027, with tickets available through phoenixtheatre.com.
MARY POPPINS is the Disney and Cameron Mackintosh musical based on the stories of P. L. Travers and the Walt Disney film. It follows a mysterious nanny who arrives at the Banks household, bringing magic, adventure and life lessons to the family. The score includes 'Jolly Holiday,' 'A Spoonful of Sugar,' 'Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious' and 'Step in Time.'
The Phoenix production follows a fall season at the company that has also included LES MISERABLES and SUFFS. Earlier coverage from the production includes rehearsal footage of the cast running 'Jolly Holiday', as well as an Actor's Process video in which Alex Fullerton discusses playing Bert, a role he describes as a dream come true.
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