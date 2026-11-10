Video: Inside MARY POPPINS Rehearsals at The Phoenix Theatre Company

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Watch footage from the rehearsal room shows the cast of MARY POPPINS running 'Jolly Holiday' ahead of the show's opening at The Phoenix Theatre Company.

The Phoenix Theatre Company has set an opening date of November 18 for MARY POPPINS, with tickets available through phoenixtheatre.com. The production follows a fall season that has also included LES MISÉRABLES and SUFFS at the company.

The company has shared similar preview material from its current season. Watch a previously released rehearsal clip of 'Let Mother Vote' from SUFFS at the theatre.

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