Video: 'Finish the Fight' from SUFFS at Phoenix Theatre Company

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A new teaser clip of 'Finish the Fight' offers a glimpse of SUFFS, now playing at Phoenix Theatre Company. The footage features Cassie Chilton in the role of Alice Paul, performing a portion of the number from the current production.

SUFFS is a musical centered on the women who organized and fought for the right to vote in the early 20th century. The show follows the suffragists as they navigate political and personal battles, including internal divisions and outside opposition, that shaped the American suffrage movement.

The production is staged in the Hormel Theatre at Phoenix Theatre Company and runs through November 29, 2026. Chilton's participation is noted as courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. The company is directing audiences to its website for tickets to the remaining performances.

The 'Finish the Fight' snippet follows earlier preview material from the same production, including a teaser of 'Keep Marching'. BroadwayWorld also published a review of the production.

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