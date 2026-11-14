"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Alex Fullerton Discusses Dream Role In MARY POPPINS At The Phoenix Theatre Company
The actor describes his excitement about portraying Bert in the Disney musical.
The Phoenix Theatre Company has released a new installment of its "Actor's Process" series featuring Alex Fullerton, who discusses stepping into the role of Bert in the upcoming production of MARY POPPINS. Fullerton, appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, reflects on the opportunity to portray the beloved chimney sweep, a role he considers a dream come true.
In the video, Fullerton shares his enthusiasm for bringing the character to life in the Disney musical, which begins performances at The Phoenix Theatre Company on November 18. Tickets are available through the theatre's website.
Previoulsy, Broadwayworld shared rehearsal footage of the company working through 'Jolly Holiday.'
MARY POPPINS arrives during a fall season at Phoenix Theatre Company that has also included LES MISÃRABLES and SUFFS. SUFFS, the musical about the women's suffrage movement, continues to play at the company's Hormel Theatre through November 29th.
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