University of Arizona Will Present STOP KISS at Tornabene Theatre

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The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television (TFTV) will present Stop Kiss, the next offering in its 2026/27 Theatre Season, Nov. 20-Dec. 6 at the Tornabene Theatre. Following the sold-out run of The Rocky Horror Show, TFTV turns to a very different story with Diana Son's acclaimed drama, which explores the unexpected beginnings of love, the devastating consequences of hate-fueled violence, and the courage it takes to move forward.

Set in New York City, Stop Kiss follows Callie and Sara, two women whose friendship gradually develops into something neither anticipated. But after their first kiss provokes a violent attack, their lives are irrevocably changed. Told through interwoven timelines, the play moves between the tenderness of their growing relationship and the difficult aftermath of the assault, revealing how one moment can change everything.

Director Erin Roberts brings Son's emotionally layered play to the stage, exploring its themes of love, identity, vulnerability and resilience.

'My goal for this production is for the audience to see that Stop Kiss isn't a story about tragedy; it's a story about courage,' says Roberts. 'I want people to walk away realizing that fear doesn't get the final say in who these characters are or how their story ends.'

For the student performers, the production offers an opportunity to engage with complex characters and a story that is deeply relevant. Sophie Bartholemew-Gonzalez, a theatre senior, plays the role of Callie.

'Playing Callie has challenged me to explore what it means to be vulnerable, to let someone in, and to find the courage to be true to yourself,' says Bartholemew-Gonzalez. 'The shifting timelines and emotional weight of the story make this a demanding role, but at its heart, Stop Kiss is a story about connection and the ways love can change us. I hope audiences leave thinking about the importance of embracing who they are and the people who make them feel seen.'

Special programming for Stop Kiss includes a post-show discussion following the Dec. 4 performance. The evening performance on Dec. 5 will be audio-described and ASL-interpreted.

As the second production in TFTV's 2026/27 Theatre Season, Stop Kiss reflects the School's commitment to immersive, hands-on theatre training, giving students the opportunity to bring challenging contemporary work to life for Tucson audiences.

The production also welcomes students, with $5 tickets available for all performances for college and high school students, subject to availability. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Arizona Arts Box Office with a valid student ID.

EVENT DETAILS

What: The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television presents Stop Kiss by Diana Son

Where: Tornabene Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road, Tucson, AZ 85719

When: Nov. 20-Dec. 6, 2026; previews Nov. 15 and 19

Special events: Post-show discussion Dec. 4; ASL-interpreted performance Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Buy tickets at tickets.arizona.edu. $5 student tickets available in person for college and high school students, subject to availability.

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