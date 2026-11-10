TheaterWorks to Stage A CHRISTMAS CAROL in Peoria This December

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TheaterWorks will present the return of A Christmas Carol, running December 4–20, 2026, at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, 10580 N. 83rd Drive in Peoria. This heartwarming production brings families and friends together for a festive theatrical experience filled with holiday magic, cherished traditions and the enduring spirit of Christmas.

Based on Charles Dickens' beloved novella, A Christmas Carol follows Ebenezer Scrooge, a bitter businessman whose life is transformed on Christmas Eve when he is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, and three spirits representing Christmas Past, Present and Future. Through their extraordinary journey, Scrooge confronts his past, reexamines his choices and discovers the life-changing power of kindness, compassion and generosity.

Directing this year's production is Cydney Trent, a longtime member of the TheaterWorks artistic community with more than a decade of experience directing and choreographing on its stages. Trent brings a fresh perspective to the holiday classic while honoring the traditions that have made it a seasonal favorite for generations.

“I am honored to direct this TheaterWorks tradition,” said Trent. “This timeless tale is more poignant than ever in today's world. We are desperately in need of an urgent act of healing and this piece reminds us that redemption isn't a solitary journey. We must open our eyes, look at our neighbors and work together to pull each other back into the warmth of not only the holiday season but every day throughout the year.”

Leading the cast this year as Ebenezer Scrooge is BJ Garrett, a familiar face to TheaterWorks audiences and a veteran of six previous TheaterWorks productions of A Christmas Carol. Having portrayed Bob Cratchit, Jacob Marley and Old Joe, Garrett takes on the iconic role of Scrooge for the first time, marking a new chapter in his history with the beloved holiday tradition.

“Stepping into the role of Scrooge in a show that means so much to me and this community is an extraordinary honor, and I can't wait to share this story of redemption, hope, and kindness with friends both new and returning. It's such a lovely reminder that it's never too late to open your heart to others, embrace joy, and become a better version of yourself.”

Joining Garrett is an ensemble of local performers, including Nathan Spector as Bob Cratchit, Bennett Allen Wood as Charles Dickens and Ixy Utpadel as the Ghost of Christmas Present, alongside talented actors from across the Valley bringing Dickens' unforgettable characters to life.

For TheaterWorks, A Christmas Carol is more than a holiday production. It is a cherished tradition that brings the West Valley community together through live theater. Whether returning for another year or experiencing Scrooge's journey for the first time, audiences can expect a festive celebration filled with laughter, wonder and a powerful reminder that it is never too late to change.

This December, gather your loved ones and rediscover the magic of the season with A Christmas Carol at TheaterWorks. As Tiny Tim famously reminds us, “God bless us, everyone!”



Photo Credit: Kristy Velesko)

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