THE MACBETHEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT SPECTACULATHON…EVER!!! to Open in Mesa, Arizona

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Ronin Theatre Collaborative presents THE MACBETHEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT SPECTACULATHON…EVER!!!, a wildly irreverent, adults-only holiday comedy by Phoenix playwright John Perovich.

Tired of the same old Christmas stories? So is playwright John Perovich. This December, Ronin Theatre Collaborative invites audiences to trade their traditional holiday fare for something considerably more wicked with THE MACBETHEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT SPECTACULATHON…EVER!!!, an outrageous new comedy written by Perovich and directed by Ronin Artistic Director Cody Goulder. The production runs December 4–20 at Main Street Creative Arts Center, located at 933 E. Main Street in Mesa.

What happens when you cross Shakespeare's Macbeth with Santa Claus, a dysfunctional North Pole, and a whole lot of holiday mischief? Apparently, something spectacularly ridiculous.

When Santa maintains dangerous working conditions, what are the elves to do? Inspired by Shakespeare's infamous tragedy, this holiday reimagining trades three witches for three elves and a king for the big man himself. The result is an irreverent, raunchy, over-the-top theatrical adventure filled with dark humor, profanity, sexual humor, and enough holiday spirit to make even the Grinch uncomfortable.

'Honestly, I'm tired of Charles Dickens,' says Perovich. 'I wanted to create something surprising for the holidays that would offer audiences something new to enjoy. I also wanted it to be bawdy and for adults. What's more fun than Macbeth crossed with Santa Claus?'

While the play takes plenty of liberties with its Shakespearean inspiration, there's a heart beneath all the holiday debauchery. At its center is Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, a couple navigating the question of what's truly important in life. Perovich hopes audiences leave the theatre thinking about their own relationships and priorities during a season that can often become consumed by obligations, expectations, and the chaos of the holidays.

Director Cody Goulder embraces both the Shakespearean roots and the outrageous holiday spectacle. Drawing visual inspiration from classic holiday favorites like Rankin/Bass Christmas specials, A Charlie Brown Christmas, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and The Nutcracker, Goulder promises a production filled with color, pageantry, and theatrical excess.

'When John first pitched the idea of Macbeth in the North Pole, I knew this was the kind of piece I had been hoping to see. Familiar and fresh. Festive and funny,' says Goulder. 'The brash comedy and sheer outside-the-box thinking made this a must-see play on the stage.'

The production marks the third collaboration between Goulder and Perovich in 2026, following THE BROKEN AGE at Space 55 in January and GLEN OAKS at Ronin Theatre Collaborative in June. Their continued artistic partnership brings together Perovich's distinctive voice as a playwright and Goulder's instinct for bold, unconventional theatrical storytelling.

'I've worked with Cody several times now, and I feel like this play best fits his instincts and humor,' says Perovich. 'It's been wonderful to be able to say, 'Do whatever you think is best.' With Cody's vision, this creative team, and this fabulous cast, audiences are in for a hilarious and wild ride.'

The production features Dhan Kumar, T.D. Lang, Heather Moore, Kristin Joy Moran, Alex Parker, Alana Samuels, Betsy Smith, and Melody Startzell. The creative team includes Scenic Designer Marcel Williams, Costumes and Props Designer Amy Carpenter, Lighting Designer Jason Hall, Sound Designer Carlin Thomas, Stage Manager MJ Beckett, Fight Choreographers Courtney Kenyon and Marshall Vosler of Pantheon Movement Arts, and Intimacy Coordinator Sidney Kolinski.

Founded in 2020, Ronin Theatre Collaborative is a Phoenix-area theatre company dedicated to storytelling, developing new works, and bringing rarely produced plays to audiences throughout the Valley. With a willingness to challenge theatrical conventions and reimagine classic stories, Ronin creates distinctive theatrical experiences that are anything but ordinary.

EVENT DETAILS

Performances take place December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, and 19 at 7:30 PM, with additional matinee performances December 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, and 20 at 2:00 PM. Audiences can save $5 off tickets by using promo code NAUGHTY when purchasing tickets online at https://ronintheatreco.net/macbethest/. The production runs approximately 75 minutes.

Recommended for audiences ages 18 and older, THE MACBETHEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT SPECTACULATHON…EVER!!! contains profanity, sexual humor, holiday spaghetti, and mature content.

So gather your friends, leave the young ones at home (seriously), and get ready for a holiday celebration unlike any other. After all, 'tis the season to be wicked.

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