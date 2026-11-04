Spotlight: This Weekend in AZ: Best of Broadway

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Terry Barber and Grace Field bring "Best of Broadway: Lloyd Webber & More!" to Arizona this weekend, with tickets available now for performances in Bullhead City, Tucson, and Phoenix. Get details for Bullhead City or choose your location below.

The program features songs from some of Broadway's most celebrated shows, including Evita, Les Misérables, Hamilton, Jesus Christ Superstar, Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, and more. Terry Barber and Grace Field bring these iconic songs and characters to life with soaring vocals, theatrical storytelling, and Broadway favorites audiences know and love.

Terry Barber is a former member of the multiple Grammy Award-winning ensemble Chanticleer and has performed as a soloist on many of the world's great stages, from the Metropolitan Opera to London's Queen Elizabeth Hall and Moscow's Svetlanov Hall. His most recent recording received Grammy consideration in multiple categories.

His co-star, Grace Field, has appeared in leading roles in television and film and performed on NBC alongside Hugh Jackman as a member of the Tony Award-winning Broadway Inspirational Voices. She is currently portraying Marilyn Monroe in That's Love, now in development for Broadway.

Tickets for Tucson are available through tix.com, and Phoenix performances are presented at Chandler Center for the Arts. For additional tour dates and more information, visit TerryBarber.com.

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