Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Spotlight: This Weekend in AZ: Best of Broadway
Get tickets NOW for Best of Broadway in AZ This Weekend.
Terry Barber and Grace Field bring "Best of Broadway: Lloyd Webber & More!" to Arizona this weekend, with tickets available now for performances in Bullhead City, Tucson, and Phoenix. Get details for Bullhead City or choose your location below.
The program features songs from some of Broadway's most celebrated shows, including Evita, Les Misérables, Hamilton, Jesus Christ Superstar, Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, and more. Terry Barber and Grace Field bring these iconic songs and characters to life with soaring vocals, theatrical storytelling, and Broadway favorites audiences know and love.
Terry Barber is a former member of the multiple Grammy Award-winning ensemble Chanticleer and has performed as a soloist on many of the world's great stages, from the Metropolitan Opera to London's Queen Elizabeth Hall and Moscow's Svetlanov Hall. His most recent recording received Grammy consideration in multiple categories.
His co-star, Grace Field, has appeared in leading roles in television and film and performed on NBC alongside Hugh Jackman as a member of the Tony Award-winning Broadway Inspirational Voices. She is currently portraying Marilyn Monroe in That's Love, now in development for Broadway.
Tickets for Tucson are available through tix.com, and Phoenix performances are presented at Chandler Center for the Arts. For additional tour dates and more information, visit TerryBarber.com.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Little Shop of Horrors
Arizona Theatre Company (11/28-12/20)
|
Little Shop of Horrors
Arizona Theatre Company (11/28-12/20)
|
Los que Regresan / Those Who Return
Louis Market Center for Cultural Organizing (11/05-11/22) PHOTOS
|
The Wiz (Touring)
Mesa Arts Center (11/20-11/22)
|
THE MALTESE FALCON
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (5/20-6/26)
|
Mean Girls
MCC Performing Arts Center (10/09-11/08)
|
Clue
Hale Centre Theatre Arizona (12/31-2/06)
|
Rush
Desert Diamond Arena (12/01-12/01)
|
Campbell, Rogers, and Denver: A Tribute
Hale Centre Theatre Arizona (11/06-11/21)
|
CHESS
Emerald City Players (5/14-5/23)