Spotlight: Ease on Down the Road to THE WIZ at Mesa Arts Center

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Ease on down the road to The Wiz at Mesa Arts Center, November 20 – 22! Get Tickets

The Tony Award®-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is coming to Mesa Arts Center in Phoenix this November. Audiences can look forward to an all-star touring cast for this production of The Wiz, and Mesa Arts Center is the place to see it, November 20 – 22.

The cast features American Idol finalist Gabby Samone as Dorothy, The Voice winner Asher HaVon as the Lion, and The Voice finalist José E. Figueroa Jr. as the Scarecrow. Jaelen Spellman takes on the Tinman, and The Voice contestant Toni Lorene Baker plays Glinda.

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of The Wiz. Tickets are available now through the Mesa Arts Center website, and you can also Get Tickets directly.

Mesa Arts Center is located at 1 East Main Street, Mesa, AZ 85201. For more information, call 480-644-6500 or email connect@mesaartscenter.com.

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