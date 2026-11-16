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Make plans to attend the Scottsdale Philharmonic's Annual Christmas Celebration concerts on Thursday, Dec. 17 (7-9 p.m.) and Sunday, Dec. 20 (4-6 p.m.). Both concerts will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church in Scottsdale.

“We invite classical music lovers to celebrate the season with us through the magic of live orchestral music,” says Joy Partridge, Executive Director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “Attendees will be treated to holiday fun before the concert including a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus. Our concerts will feature holiday favorites for the whole family to enjoy. This popular concert always sells out so we are pleased that we can offer this event on two evenings this season to meet the demand!”

In addition to the December holiday concerts, The Scottsdale Philharmonic has set the following dates for its 2026-27 season—Feb. 11 and 14, April 29 and May 2, and June 24 and 27.

All concerts for the 2026-27 Season will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., in Scottsdale, from 7-9 p.m. on Thursdays and 4-6 p.m. on Sundays. Individual concert tickets range from $19.95 to $44.95 and can be purchased online at www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com.

Unlike many symphonies, the Scottsdale Philharmonic operates independently, without support from any city, town, or government. “Our ability to share beautiful music relies entirely on the generosity of individual donors and corporate sponsors,” explains Partridge. “Since ticket sales cover only one-third of concert costs, we need the unwavering support and dedication of our donors. If you're passionate about classical music, please visit our website to donate and join our growing community of supporters.

“As your Valleywide Symphony, we are proud to offer free live streaming of our Sunday concerts for those who can't attend in person, affordable ticket prices, ample, free parking, and scholarship programs,” Partridge says. “Our mission is to make classical music available to everyone.”

For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic, to volunteer, or to donate, please visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.

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