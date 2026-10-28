Scottsdale Philharmonic Offers Ticket Credits to Symphony Patrons Following Season Suspension

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Following the Phoenix Symphony's announcement that it will suspend the remainder of its season, the Scottsdale Philharmonic is stepping in to support affected concertgoers by offering eligible ticket holders credit toward its own season tickets, covering up to 100 percent of the cost of impacted performances.

Joy Partridge, Executive Director, Scottsdale Philharmonic shared:

“As this situation unfolded, my thoughts kept returning to the thousands of concertgoers who had already purchased tickets and were looking forward to an entire season of beautiful music,” Partridge explains. “With so much uncertainty surrounding refunds, many of those individuals and families could find themselves unable to afford another season of concerts. That would mean losing something they've been looking forward to for months and potentially going an entire year without the live classical music they love.

“We knew we were in a position to help, so we decided to do something by offering eligible ticket holders credit toward our season tickets,” Partridge continues. “By covering up to 100 percent of the cost, we can welcome them into our concert hall and help keep music a part of their lives.”

Eligible Phoenix Symphony ticket holders may receive credit of up to the full amount paid for impacted performances, applied toward Scottsdale Philharmonic season tickets. “Whether you purchased individual concert tickets or season tickets, we invite you to submit a request,” Partridge explains. “Proof of purchase is required, and credit is subject to eligibility and the terms of this initiative. Visit our website for more information and to submit your request, www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com.

“My hope is that this difficult moment brings our arts community closer together and reminds everyone just how much these performances mean to the people who attend them,” Partridge says. “When one part of our musical community faces uncertainty, the rest of us have an opportunity to offer support, open our doors, and help keep the music playing.”

The Scottsdale Philharmonic was founded in 2012 with the vision of making exceptional live classical music accessible to everyone in the community. The Philharmonic offers concerts year-round, and this season it added Thursday evening concerts in addition to its Sunday afternoon concerts. Free and ample parking is available at its venue of La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church in Scottsdale, and free, live streaming of concerts also is available. For more information, visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com.

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