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Guest contributor David Appleford applauds The Phoenix Theatre Company’s production of MARY POPPINS.

There’s a moment near the beginning of MARY POPPINS when the impossible happens. A nanny appears in the Banks’ living room as if conjured from the house itself. No one gasps. No one even questions it. And just like that, the show announces its terms: this will be a world where magic isn’t something to marvel at, it’s something to accept, like a well-brewed cup of tea.

Presented by The Phoenix Theatre Company and performing now until January 3, 2027, the tone of this MARY POPPINS is closer to the spirit of P. L. Travers than to the softened touch of Walt Disney’s beloved film. Travers, famously resistant to Disney’s sentimentalizing touch, had little affection for the 1964 movie. When London producer Cameron Mackintosh sought her approval for a stage adaptation, she agreed only under strict conditions. She insisted that the creative reins remain British and no one from the film be involved. It’s a demand that hangs over this musical like a firm correction.

The result, shaped by Julian Fellowes, known in America more famously for creating and writing TV’s Downton Abbey, is not a reproduction of the film. It’s more a recalibration. Fellowes, with his instinct for the rhythms and hierarchies of Edwardian life, restores a certain edge to the Banks household. Here, the children are not merely mischievous, they’re faintly insufferable and not immediately likeable, steeped in England’s class assumptions they barely understand.

With their comments, Jane (played on alternate performances by either Savannah Belle or Penny Currier) can be imperious, while Michael (Logan Billings or Nathan Tyson), without realizing it, can be casually cruel. Even Mrs. Banks (Jill Holmes), no longer a suffragette but a former stage actress, carries a whiff of social superiority when she talks of socializing “… with the best people!” And at the center of it all stands Mr. Banks (Shonn Wiley), no longer a distant caricature of paternal authority but a man shaped, perhaps even warped, by a childhood governed by fear.

This is, unmistakably, his story. The musical, directed by Larry Raben, makes explicit what the film only suggested, and it’s this: Mary Poppins (Emily Grace Tucker) has not come for the children. She’s there to save the father. The backstory involving a terrifying nanny straight out of a Victorian nightmare, Miss Andrew (Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda), gives Mr. Banks a dimension that anchors the evening. In this production, when his rigidity finally softens, it feels earned, even moving.

And yet, for all this narrative shading, the production never forgets that it is, first and last, a musical spectacle. The Phoenix Theatre Company’s staging revels in its theatricality. With scenery designed by J Branson, provided to the theatre by Music Theatre Wichita, the house on Cherry Tree Lane resembles the interior of a large, elaborate toy house. Sets part ways and slide on and off, later opening up into a park, a shop, and even the London skyline, all executed with ingenuity on the expansive Stephenson Theatre stage.

With moments of eye-popping creativity, a kitchen collapses and rebuilds itself mid-song during A Spoonful of Sugar. Marble statues effectively step down from their pedestals to dance in Jolly Holiday. And the rooftops of London become a playground of gravity-defying movements with tap-dancing chimney sweeps. When Bert (Alex Fullerton, full of boundless energy that never quits) takes to the proscenium arch during Step in Time, climbing and ultimately gliding upside down, it becomes the sort of gasp-inducing moment that reminds you what live theater can do that film never quite achieves. It makes the impossible feel immediate.

Under Kevin Robert White’s music direction, with a live eleven-piece orchestra, the evening is anchored by the indestructible songs of the Sherman Brothers. Chim Chim Cher-ee, Feed the Birds, and Let’s Go Fly A Kite, arrive already etched into the audience’s memory. Against them, the newer songs by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe are at a disadvantage. They’re skillful, certainly, and often echo the sound and style of the original film score, but they lack the certainty of the originals. Only Practically Perfect truly holds its ground, slipping comfortably into the musical’s bloodstream.

The performances from a large ensemble playing multiple roles shine throughout, especially the adult leads. Emily Grace Tucker’s magical nanny is less the twinkling enchantress of the film and more a figure of brisk authority. She’s cool and composed, and faintly intimidating, which is exactly as it should be. Her portrayal honors Travers’ conception by playing the role as a nanny who’s not there to coddle but to correct.

Around her, Mr. and Mrs. Banks are given room to evolve, their relationship deepening as the household shifts under Mary’s influence. As played by Holmes and Wiley, both actors grow from a distant couple into sincere, united parents, making the family’s emotional payoff considerably stronger than in the film.

And then there’s Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda’s horrendous Miss Andrew, who storms in like a thunderclap in the second act, a pantomime villain of delicious severity, stealing scenes with unapologetic relish.

If there’s a tension in the evening, it lies in the coexistence of the sharper, more grounded world of Travers and Fellowes, and the unabashed theatrical dazzle of a Disney-branded spectacle. With a running time of 2 hours 45 minutes including intermission, the show can feel occasionally bloated and overly long, particularly for younger children. That noticeably darker, somewhat heavier tone regarding domestic dysfunction and strict discipline may come as a jarring surprise for those hoping for a live re-enactment of the bright 1964 Disney film.

But comparisons between the two versions can only go so far. What works on screen doesn't necessarily translate to the stage, and what might seem a limitation in one medium can become an advantage in another. It’s this curious theatrical friction that makes the differences interesting rather than disappointing. Director Raben has delivered a Phoenix production that is at once sturdier and more extravagant than you might expect, courtesy of some outstanding ensemble choreography by Lauran Stanis and Tim Monson’s lighting design.

Practically perfect? Not entirely. Yet, for all its spectacle of flying effects and star-splashed night skies, The Phoenix Theatre Company’s MARY POPPINS ultimately lands on something more grounded, and that’s the idea that transformation, even magical transformation, begins at home. And in this handsome production, the Banks home is revealed before our eyes, both physically and emotionally, as a place where discipline softens into affection, and where a nanny who arrives without explanation leaves behind something close to grace. One suspects P.L. Travers might have finally approved.

MARY POPPINS runs through January 3rd, 2027 in The Phoenix Theatre Company’s Dr. Stacie J. and Richard J Stephenson Theatre.

The Phoenix Theatre Company -- www.phoenixtheatre.com -- 1825 N Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ -- Box office: 602-254-2151

Photo credit to Brennen Russell: Lto R -- Alex-Fullerton as Bert, Emily Grace Tucker as Mary Poppins, Savannah Belle as Jane-Banks, and Logan-Billings as Michael Banks

The race is on for the Phoenix Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 THE TRAIL TO OREGON! Valley Players 23% 2 EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Fountain Hills Theater 22% 3 LES MISÉRABLES Phoenix Theatre 11% 4 SHE LOVES ME Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 9% 5 A CHORUS LINE TheaterWorks 5% Best Play 1 PLAGUE PLAY Valley Players 18% 2 COFFEE MIXED WITH CREAM Fountain Hills Theater 14% 3 GRIEVING GIRLS AND THEIR TOTALLY MAGICAL SOURDOUGH SPELL Valley Players 11% 4 DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS Arizona Theatre Company 9% 5 LOST GIRL Rebel Phoenix Theatre Collective 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Valley Players 30% 2 Ronin Theatre Collaborative 13% 3 Fountain Hills Theater 10% 4 Rebel Phoenix Theatre Collective 9% 5 Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jamie Graves - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Fountain Hills Theater 16% 2 Noah Delgado - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! Valley Players 15% 3 Daisha Hill - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! Valley Players 9% 4 Daisha Hill - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Fountain Hills Theater 9% 5 Amon Darling-Bond - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS B3 Theater 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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