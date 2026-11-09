Review: DANCE NATION at Valley Players

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Being a preteen can be rough; when you add the pressure of competitive dance, navigating the world gets even harder. Valley Players’ production of DANCE NATION is a shocking and often vulgar take on the world of competitive dance.

The play follows eight dancers and their dance teacher, Pat (Peter Herrick), as they practice and compete to get to dance nationals in Tampa Bay. The dancers all have their own lives and quirks. Amina (Honestine Mbuyenge) is the most talented, with a bright future in dance ahead of her. Zuzu (Mia Lupica) struggles to keep up with her complicated family life and Amina’s skills. Luke (Jonathan Gonzales) is the only boy in the dance class. As the stakes get higher, dance class becomes more of a battleground than a fun hobby.

Competitive dance can be unethical, often placing children in situations that many would consider inappropriate or too mature. The show highlights this extensively, to the point where certain moments can feel uncomfortable for audience members. The pressure dance teacher Pat puts on these young dancers to do well has sinister undertones beneath the comedy that comes from the show’s exaggeration of what being a preteen is like. A lot of its exaggeration is about puberty, turning pre-pubescent girl talk into commentary on the competitive nature that many women feel during their teenage years. One dancer, Ashlee (Allyson Harding), delivers a monologue emphasizing this competition. It encapsulates how behind overconfidence is often no confidence and the need for young women to be humble. Harding’s delivery and vocal tone throughout it were a convincing portrayal of a teenage girl that was attention-grabbing, but could still make audiences cringe. Despite its exaggeration, the play still highlights how the characters are kids, never trying to make the characters larger than life.

Clare Barron’s writing makes heavy use of monologues. Throughout the show, in between the moments of characters interacting, the characters speak directly to the audience from the perspective of their adult selves. It gives the audience a hint into what the characters’ lives look like in the future, and sometimes leaves more questions than answers. Knowing where the dancers are in the story, and where they end up later in life, forces audience members to fill in the gaps. Because the play is not attempting to make larger-than-life characters, the narrative requires a lack of closure. Like a previous classmate you haven’t talked to in years, you do not know every detail of their story, and you may never understand the small details. Luke is a character for whom this is very evident. As the only male dancer, a competitive, darker side of him is never revealed. Gonzales’ performance as Luke was a good contrast to the rest of the dancers. In a show that heavily emphasizes female puberty, his interaction with his mother (Selena Costantini, who played every mom in the production) showcases freedom and agency that the other dancers do not believe they have. Dance is a part of Luke’s life, but for other characters, Amina particularly, dance seems to be her life.

In addition to its examination of competition and mistreatment of young dancers, DANCE NATION touches on racism and cultural appropriation when the team is doing a dance about Gandhi, and debates over who should be the lead. Connie (Vidhi Dharnidharka) believes she should get the solo in the dance, as she is the only one of Indian heritage. This makes for a great moment of dark comedy, emphasizing the casual racism in the dance world that occurs when young children cannot fully understand what is happening.

The play may be polarizing to audiences. Loud in its message, its description and openness about genitalia and the girls discovering their bodies use an in-your-face approach. The messages in the show about coming of age in that way are in no way subtle. Although this lack of subtlety is not negative, it may not resonate with audience members who cannot relate to it. However, for those who like a boisterous take and can relate to being a young woman, the message resonates well. Through its exaggerated portrayal of serious topics, DANCE NATION is like laughing off something you are not yet ready to process.

Adults playing children is a difficult feat to accomplish. It requires walking a fine line; overacting or underacting can completely take audiences out of the performance. Director Kaitlyn Kief successfully achieved this. Despite the exaggerated nature of the show, Kief found the proper balance; this production works. For instance, when Luke is awkward around his crush, Zuzu. An adult actor playing a child with a crush could easily overact, but instead, Gonzalez and Lupica make the scene comedic. The awkward chemistry between the pair is believable for a pair of preteens navigating the beginnings of interest in romance. The physical choices made by the actors sold this well, from the awkward kid posture and running from Luke to the wolf-like movement from wolf-obsessed and free-spirited Maeve (Courtney Jacobs); they enhanced the characters. The choreography also helps achieve believable adults playing children. There are several dance numbers throughout that are diegetic. These numbers are, fittingly, not perfect. Instead of a perfectly blended group or complicated dance moves, individual character is shown through skill level and facial expressions. Perfect for her character, Honestine Mbuyenge as Amina was the strongest dancer during group performances; the bodily control and poise she had fit her character. Using dance to build individual character helps immerse the audience and brings the performance closer to what children’s dance recitals are like. Additionally, the lack of cohesion further emphasizes the competitive themes of the play.

The venue was an excellent choice for the play. Set in an actual dance studio and with a minimal set, the venue is exactly what the setting of the play is. With pictures of previous dance teams on the wall and a healthy amount of space for dance practice, it is easy to slip into the world of the play. Throughout the show, there is vampire-inspired imagery, with fangs, hissing, and music that is a bit harder than what the girls typically dance to. These scenes acted to tie the comedy back into a story addressing such heavy topics. Lighting designer Kayla Santos stood out in these moments, using rave-like lighting paired perfectly with the rave music selected by sound designer Troy Sherk-Turnbow. This high-energy dance scene was one of the highlights of the performance.

Serving as a replica of many people’s awkward teenage years and a commentary on the dark side of dance, Valley Players created a visceral and comedic experience with DANCE NATION.

DANCE NATION runs through November 14th at FUSE Performing Arts Center in Gilbert, AZ

Valley Players -- https://www.valleyplayersaz.com

Venue: FUSE Performing Arts Center -- https://fusepac.com -- 2401 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Photo Credit to Scotch & Cake Media -- Courtney Jacobs

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