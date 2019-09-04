Photo Flash: Meet The Stars of THE ROOMMATE At Aurora Theatre

The Roommate, a surprising and touching story of starting over, overcoming consequences and forming friendships is set to hit Aurora Theatre's mainstage from September 19 - October 20. The one-act dark comedy by Jen Silverman follows two mature women taking on a newly found chapter in their lives while coming to terms with transformation, themselves and each other.

"I had the pleasure of seeing The Roommate two years ago at Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago," said Anthony Rodriguez, Aurora Theatre Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director. "This incredible story by Jen Silverman features two women who are over 50, a demographic often underrepresented in our culture. Audiences will see the relationship dynamics of mature female characters choosing to become roommates later in life. Although the play is quite funny, it beautifully demonstrates that some short-term relationships have a profound and lasting impact on a person's life. We are ecstatic to finally introduce Terry Burrell to Aurora patrons starring opposite Aurora favorite, Megan McFarland - two of Atlanta's finest actors in roles they were born to play."

Fifty-something-year-old busybody Sharon is in need of a roommate to share her expenses and break the isolation in her Iowa home. Robyn, also in her mid-fifties, is a bit more of a free spirit with a complicated past, looking for a fresh start. As Sharon and Robyn fight to find common ground in their new, uncommon living arrangement, they find themselves in an unlikely friendship that teaches them lessons they never expected.

The show stars two women of distinguished talent. Terry Burrell, a renowned performer with seven Broadway credits including Into the Woods, Dreamgirls and Three Penny Opera, stars as Sharon. Suzi Bass Award-winner Megan McFarland will return to the Aurora Theatre stage as Robyn, bringing with her extensive theater experiences on local stages such as Georgia Ensemble, Georgia Shakespeare and Theatrical Outfit as well as regional houses such as Coconut Grove Playhouse and Virginia Stage. This stellar duo will perform under the direction of Suzi Bass Award-winner David Koté.

The Roommate is Aurora Theatre's second show of its 24th season. The Roommate will play at Aurora Theatre September 19 - October 20, with a discount matinee on Tuesday, October 1 at 10 a.m. Single tickets are available now starting at $20 and can be purchased online at bit.ly/ATTheRoommate or by calling the Box Office at 678-226-6222. The show is recommended for adult audiences and contains mature language and content. For more information on this production or other programming, please visit auroratheatre.com.





