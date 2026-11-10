Phoenix Chorale to Premiere OUR NATIONAL PARKS by Jennifer Lucy Cook With The Westerlies

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This January, Grammy-winning Phoenix Chorale will present Our National Parks, a major new work by award-winning Los Angeles composer and lyricist Jennifer Lucy Cook, receiving its world premiere January 30 and 31, 2027, at Camelback Bible Church in Paradise Valley.

Created in collaboration with acclaimed New York-based brass quartet The Westerlies, the new work combines choral music, brass, piano and storytelling to explore the unexpected ways nature can transform us. Young singers from Phoenix Children's Chorus join the professional ensemble, with Phoenix Chorale Artistic Director Christopher Gabbitas conducting.

Rather than simply celebrating the beauty of America's national parks, Cook has created a narrative following three people who venture into these remarkable landscapes for different reasons: one seeking escape, another pursuing adventure, and a third hoping to capture the perfect photograph. Along the way, they encounter everything from campfire singalongs and stargazing to the breathtaking grandeur of canyon landscapes. Their journeys ultimately reveal unexpected lessons about common ground, resilience and finding peace.

That spirit of discovery is captured in a simple lyric from Cook's score: 'Come get lost, come be found.'

'National parks are one of the things I'm proudest of about America,' said Cook, who grew up in Utah and is an avid hiker. 'We've preserved these extraordinary places for everyone to experience, and they belong to all of us. I wanted to create something that captures not only their beauty and grandeur, but also the powerful ways these places connect us to nature, to one another and to ourselves.'

The Westerlies, a Grammy-nominated New York-based brass quartet whose performances have ranged from Carnegie Hall to Coachella, will perform alongside Cook on piano, bringing their distinctive sound to the world premiere. Featuring two trumpets and two trombones, including Phoenix native Chloe Rowlands on trumpet, the ensemble blends jazz, classical, folk and contemporary music, creating a musical style described by the Los Angeles Times as having 'bracing melodies, and crucially, an undeniable sense of fun.'

Presented as a contemporary oratorio, Our National Parks unfolds through music and storytelling, with Phoenix Chorale's singers collectively portraying the characters. Drawing inspiration from America's national parks, including Arizona's iconic Grand Canyon, Cook's score creates a vivid sonic landscape, using echoing musical phrases to evoke the acoustics of sound reverberating through canyon walls. Young singers from Phoenix Children's Chorus portray summer campers and wildlife, adding humor and wonder to the musical narrative.

The largest original commission in Phoenix Chorale's history, Our National Parks reflects the ensemble's commitment to expanding contemporary American choral repertoire and fostering collaborations that reach beyond traditional classical music audiences.

'Jennifer has an extraordinary gift for creating music that connects with people immediately, while offering tremendous depth and artistic substance,' said Gabbitas. 'With National Parks, we're making an important investment in new American choral music and bringing together artists from different musical traditions and generations. It's an exciting example of what can happen when we give a composer the freedom to think on a grand scale.'

Following the performances, audiences are invited to a moderated discussion featuring composer Jennifer Lucy Cook, artists involved in the production and representatives from Grand Canyon Conservancy, the official nonprofit partner of Grand Canyon National Park.

National Parks: The Concert — World Premiere

Saturday, January 30, 2027, at 3 p.m.

Sunday, January 31, 2027, at 3 p.m.

Camelback Bible Church

3900 E. Stanford Drive

Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Featuring: Phoenix Chorale, The Westerlies and Phoenix Children's Chorus

Composer: Jennifer Lucy Cook

Conductor: Christopher Gabbitas

Tickets: $50 adults; $45 seniors/military; $25 youth under 16.

Tickets and information: https://phoenixchorale.org/concert/nationalparks/

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