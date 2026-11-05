Phoenix Children's Chorus to Present Holiday Concerts and Open House in Valley Venues

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Phoenix Children’s Chorus is bringing music to stages across the Valley this December with three holiday concert programs. The lineup includes Glad Tidings, December 5 and 6; Season’s Greetings, December 12; and Believe, a collaboration with Salt River Brass, December 13. All performances begin at 3 p.m. For tickets and additional information, visit phoenixchildrenschorus.org/performances.

Glad Tidings opens the holiday concert series with a program of music celebrating the spirit of the season through themes of hope, joy and togetherness. Featuring the Chorus's young singers and youth instrumentalists from Tetra Chamber Music Institute, the concerts offer audiences an opportunity to enjoy the beauty and expressive power of choral music. Performances take place Saturday, December 5, at Phoenix Bible Church, 6060 N. 7th Avenue, Phoenix, and Sunday, December 6, at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe.

On Saturday, December 12, the Chorus's PCC Voices neighborhood choirs take the stage for Season's Greetings, sharing a lively program of seasonal favorites that showcases the enthusiasm and musical talents of young singers from across the Valley. The concert takes place at Sandra Day O'Connor High School, 25250 N. 35th Avenue, Phoenix.

The holiday music continues Sunday, December 13, when the Chorus's advanced touring choirs join Salt River Brassfor Believe. The concert brings together soaring choral harmonies and the rich, powerful sound of brass for an afternoon of holiday favorites. The performance takes place at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main Street, Mesa.

Families interested in joining Phoenix Children's Chorus can experience the excitement of singing together at a special Open House on Tuesday, December 8, at 6 p.m. Prospective singers and their families are invited to step inside a rehearsal, enjoy performances by the Chorus's talented young musicians, meet current chorus families and discover the friendships, experiences and musical opportunities that make PCC special. Families attending the Open House will also receive complimentary tickets to a Phoenix Children's Chorus holiday concert.

“There’s something really special about seeing our singers share their love of music with an audience, especially during the holidays,” said Artistic and Executive Director Troy Meeker. “For many of our young singers, these concerts are the highlight of their year. And for families who are curious about joining us, our Open House is a wonderful opportunity to experience the music, friendships and sense of community that make Phoenix Children’s Chorus so special.”

Phoenix Children's Chorus Holiday Performances & Events 2026

PCC Open House

Date: December 8, 2026, at 6 p.m.

Location: Phoenix Bible Church

6060 N. 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013

Children and their families are invited to an evening of music, fun, and connection to learn more about Phoenix Children's Chorus and its opportunities to sing, learn, and make friends.

Glad Tidings – PCC Winter Concert Series

Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 3 p.m.

Phoenix Bible Church

6060 N. 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013

Sunday, December 6, 2026, at 3 p.m.

Tempe Center for the Arts

700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ 85281

This winter concert program features music celebrating warmth, reflection, and joy. Audiences are invited to experience an afternoon of seasonal songs exploring themes of hope and togetherness.

Season's Greetings

Date: Saturday, December 12, 2026, at 3 p.m.

Location: Sandra Day O'Connor High School

25250 N. 35th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85083

The PCC Voices neighborhood choirs will present a program of seasonal music celebrating the holidays.

Believe with Salt River Brass

Date: Sunday, December 13, 2026, at 3 p.m.

Location: Mesa Arts Center

1 E. Main Street, Mesa, AZ 85201

The PCC Voices neighborhood choirs will present a program featuring songs of the holiday season.

About Phoenix Children's Chorus

Phoenix Children's Chorus provides choral education and performance opportunities for more than 300 students in kindergarten through 12th grade across the Valley. The organization focuses on artistic excellence, music literacy, and community engagement.

For additional information, visit phoenixchildrenschorus.org or call 602-534-3788.

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