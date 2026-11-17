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Oy to the World: A Hannukah Revue RETURNS brings an alternative to the abundant Christmas programming on Valley stages. The inaugural outing in 2025 was so well received by the community that The Bridge Initiative and ASU Kerr are revisiting it this season for two performances: Sunday, November 29th, at 2:00pm and Monday, November 30th at 7:00pm at ASU Kerr in Scottsdale.

Conceived and written by married couple Director/Stage Manager Rebecca Weinstein and Musical Director/Percussionist Josh Weinstein, Oy to the World is an original, joyful, family-friendly stage show that blends music, comedy, and storytelling to celebrate Hanukkah and Jewish culture. The revue premiered at ASU Kerr in December 2025 to an enthusiastic audience, but the writers felt some changes were needed. The cast is expanded from three to four, and they have cut some bits and songs, while adding new ones. The songs range from well known pop offerings to traditional Hanukkah tunes and the show provides opportunities for audience participation, including a segment titled, 'Mensch or muggle?' After a recent rehearsal, Rebecca exclaimed, 'I am surrounded by an absurd amount of talent, and I keep having those moments where I look around the room and think, 'How did I get so lucky to work with all these people?!''

The show was inspired by a need the Weinsteins identified in their community. As theatre professionals, they logged countless hours over the years working on Christmas productions like The Nutcracker and A Christmas Carol. Sitting in the audience while her husband played in the pit for Arizona Theater Company's Scrooge, Rebecca was struck by the desire to create a show celebrating her Jewish heritage, and one she could bring her children to see. She approached The Bridge Initiative leadership who enthusiastically encouraged the idea. 'We support diverse programming, and this is a community who was not being served, and we were delighted to do it,' says Producing Artistic Director Amie Bjorklund. 'It was a no-brainer,' adds Producing Executive Director Brenda Foley.

The production's all-Jewish cast boasts Tatum Krainman, Justin Lewis, Lindsey Murphy, and Max Nussbaum. The band features Josh Condon, Mike Fowler, Barbara Walker, and Josh Weinstein. The show is funded in part by a grant from the Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix. It promises light, fun entertainment for Jewish patrons and anyone else interested in laughing along.

Oy to the World will be presented at ASU Kerr, Sunday, November 29th, at 2:00pm and Monday, November 30th at 7:00pm at ASU Kerr, 6110 N. Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85253. $30-41 general admission tickets available online at https://asukerr.com/; $5 off for students/seniors/educator/veteran exclusively available in person or by calling the box office (480-596-2660).

The race is on for the Phoenix Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SHE LOVES ME Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 24% 2 LES MISÉRABLES Phoenix Theatre 19% 3 COME FROM AWAY Fountain Hills Theater 14% 4 A CHORUS LINE TheaterWorks 10% 5 DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID Hale Centre Theatre 10% Best Play 1 TREASURE ISLAND Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 21% 2 DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS Arizona Theatre Company 16% 3 AS YOU LIKE IT Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival 11% 4 KEN LUDWIG'S TREASURE ISLAND Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 11% 5 LOST GIRL Rebel Phoenix Theatre Collective 11% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 37% 2 Hale Centre Theatre 16% 3 Stray Cat Theatre 16% 4 Rebel Phoenix Theatre Collective 11% 5 All Queer Shakespeare 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Katie Allen - SHE LOVES ME Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 16% 2 Ethan Rogers - LES MISÉRABLES Phoenix Theatre 16% 3 Brianna McClure - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID Hale Centre Theatre 11% 4 Gracie Gamble - THE WIZARD OF OZ Hale Centre Theatre 11% 5 Reece Harris - SHE LOVES ME Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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