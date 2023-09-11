Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!
Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
|GLORIA by Brendan Jacobs-Jenkins
Stray Cat Theatre (9/29-10/14)
|The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Musical Theatre of Anthem (9/21-9/24)
|Ballet Under the Stars
Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater (9/29-9/29)
|Ballet Under the Stars
Fountain Park (9/28-9/28)
|The Secret Garden
Combs Performing Arts Center (10/12-10/21)
|It's a Wonderful Life
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (11/16-12/30)
|Ballet Under the Stars
Sahuaro Ranch Historic Park (9/23-9/23)
|Leaning In
The Bridge Initiative (9/18-9/18)
|The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Musical Theatre of Anthem (9/21-9/24)
|Damn Yankees
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (9/21-10/28)
