"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET Musical to Run at Arizona Broadway Theatre
The production runs from November 20, 2026 through December 27, 2026.
Miracle on 34th Street is coming to the Arizona Broadway Theatre stage this holiday season. Featuring music, humor and a reminder that sometimes the best gifts are the ones we can't wrap, the production runs from November 20 through December 27, 2026.
Based on the 1947 film, the musical follows Kris Kringle, a kind and charming man who claims to be the real Santa Claus. After being hired to play Santa in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Kris quickly wins over children and adults alike. But when his claims of being Santa are called into question, Kris finds himself defending his identity in court. With the help of a young girl, her skeptical mother and a kind-hearted lawyer, Kris sets out to prove that the magic of Christmas is worth believing in.
Arizona Broadway Theatre’s production features Quinn Vaira as Doris Walker, Jamie Parnell as Fred Gailey, Stephen Cole as Marvin Shellhammer, Joseph B. Kearns as Kris Kringle, Wes Martin as Judge Martin Group, Tim Shawver as Tammany O'Halloran and Jeff Parsons as R.H. Macy.
The production also features 10 local children, including Shiloh Foreman and Harlie Lindsey, who will share the role of Susan Walker, along with Bennet Riddle, Grayson Troub, Leon Ewing, Samuel Roalofs, Cora Hancock, Kira Shkarayeva, Emery Mueller and Sydney Underwood.
With a book and score by Meredith Willson, writer of The Music Man, Miracle on 34th Street features songs including “Pinecones and Hollyberries,” “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” and “My State, My Kansas.”
Arizona Broadway Theatre offers a dinner-and-show experience. Dinner-and-show tickets include soup or salad, fresh-baked rolls and an entrée, with upgraded options available. The theatre's culinary team creates a custom food and beverage menu to complement each production.
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