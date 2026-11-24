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Miracle on 34th Street is coming to the Arizona Broadway Theatre stage this holiday season. Featuring music, humor and a reminder that sometimes the best gifts are the ones we can't wrap, the production runs from November 20 through December 27, 2026.

Based on the 1947 film, the musical follows Kris Kringle, a kind and charming man who claims to be the real Santa Claus. After being hired to play Santa in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Kris quickly wins over children and adults alike. But when his claims of being Santa are called into question, Kris finds himself defending his identity in court. With the help of a young girl, her skeptical mother and a kind-hearted lawyer, Kris sets out to prove that the magic of Christmas is worth believing in.

Arizona Broadway Theatre’s production features Quinn Vaira as Doris Walker, Jamie Parnell as Fred Gailey, Stephen Cole as Marvin Shellhammer, Joseph B. Kearns as Kris Kringle, Wes Martin as Judge Martin Group, Tim Shawver as Tammany O'Halloran and Jeff Parsons as R.H. Macy.

The production also features 10 local children, including Shiloh Foreman and Harlie Lindsey, who will share the role of Susan Walker, along with Bennet Riddle, Grayson Troub, Leon Ewing, Samuel Roalofs, Cora Hancock, Kira Shkarayeva, Emery Mueller and Sydney Underwood.

With a book and score by Meredith Willson, writer of The Music Man, Miracle on 34th Street features songs including “Pinecones and Hollyberries,” “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” and “My State, My Kansas.”

Arizona Broadway Theatre offers a dinner-and-show experience. Dinner-and-show tickets include soup or salad, fresh-baked rolls and an entrée, with upgraded options available. The theatre's culinary team creates a custom food and beverage menu to complement each production.

The race is on for the Phoenix Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 THE TRAIL TO OREGON! Valley Players 19% 2 SHE LOVES ME Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 19% 3 EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Fountain Hills Theater 17% 4 LES MISÉRABLES Phoenix Theatre 9% 5 COME FROM AWAY Fountain Hills Theater 5% Best Play 1 BLITHE SPIRIT Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 15% 2 PLAGUE PLAY Valley Players 14% 3 COFFEE MIXED WITH CREAM Fountain Hills Theater 11% 4 GRIEVING GIRLS AND THEIR TOTALLY MAGICAL SOURDOUGH SPELL Valley Players 10% 5 DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS Arizona Theatre Company 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Valley Players 25% 2 Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 17% 3 Hale Centre Theatre 11% 4 Ronin Theatre Collaborative 10% 5 Fountain Hills Theater 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Katie Allen - SHE LOVES ME Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 19% 2 Jamie Graves - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Fountain Hills Theater 11% 3 Noah Delgado - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! Valley Players 10% 4 Reece Harris - SHE LOVES ME Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 7% 5 Daisha Hill - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Fountain Hills Theater 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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