Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
IMAGINE THIS to Stage Puppet Extravaganza of Student-Written Stories at Great Arizona Puppet Theater
Stories including Alien Cats vs the Dinosaur, Donut Hero, and My Chicken is Not Normal will be performed at the Phoenix Theater.
Great Arizona Puppet Theater will present Imagine This, a production featuring 13 original stories written by students from Kenilworth Elementary School in Phoenix. Performances will take place November 21–22, 2026.
The production brings the students' imaginative stories to life through a variety of puppets and stages, with professional puppeteers performing the original works.
Among the featured stories are Alien Cats vs the Dinosaur, Donut Hero, and My Chicken is Not Normal, along with ten additional tales created by the elementary school students.
The project highlights the creativity of young writers while introducing audiences to a range of puppetry styles and storytelling techniques.
Weekday performances of Imagine This have already sold out, with tickets remaining available for the weekend performances.
Advance ticket purchases are required. Tickets are $15 for adults ages 13 and older and $10 for children ages 2–12.
Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham Street in Phoenix, Arizona.
For reservations and additional information, call 602-262-2050, ext. 0, or visit Great Arizona Puppet Theater.
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