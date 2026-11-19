"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Great Arizona Puppet Theater to Present THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS and Adult Puppet Slam This December
Special holiday performances are scheduled at 10am on December 21-23, with advance ticket purchase required for both programs.
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater in Phoenix will celebrate the holiday season with two festive productions this December, including the family-friendly THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS and the adults-only THE NAUGHTY LIST ADULT PUPPET SLAM.
Running December 3-27, 2026, THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS will feature a collection of holiday stories, music, and an array of puppets. The production is recommended for audiences ages 3 and up.
Special holiday performances will take place at 10 a.m. December 21-23. There will be no performances on December 24-25.
Tickets are $15 for adults ages 13 and older and $10 for children ages 2-12. Advance ticket purchases are required.
On Saturday, December 5, the theater will present THE NAUGHTY LIST ADULT PUPPET SLAM, a one-night-only holiday event featuring performances ranging from naughty to nice. The evening will feature guest artist Dave Haaz-Baroque of Shadow Circus Creature Theatre and will be hosted by Christmas kitties Daisy and Jingles.
The event is open to adults ages 18 and older, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person, with discounts available for theater members. Advance ticket purchases are required.
THE NAUGHTY LIST ADULT PUPPET SLAM is made possible in part through funding from the Puppet Slam Network.
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Tickets for both productions can be purchased by calling 602-262-2050, ext. 0, or visiting greatarizonapuppetheater.thundertix.com.
For additional information, visit www.azpuppets.org.
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