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The Great Arizona Puppet Theater in Phoenix will celebrate the holiday season with two festive productions this December, including the family-friendly THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS and the adults-only THE NAUGHTY LIST ADULT PUPPET SLAM.

Running December 3-27, 2026, THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS will feature a collection of holiday stories, music, and an array of puppets. The production is recommended for audiences ages 3 and up.

Special holiday performances will take place at 10 a.m. December 21-23. There will be no performances on December 24-25.

Tickets are $15 for adults ages 13 and older and $10 for children ages 2-12. Advance ticket purchases are required.

On Saturday, December 5, the theater will present THE NAUGHTY LIST ADULT PUPPET SLAM, a one-night-only holiday event featuring performances ranging from naughty to nice. The evening will feature guest artist Dave Haaz-Baroque of Shadow Circus Creature Theatre and will be hosted by Christmas kitties Daisy and Jingles.

The event is open to adults ages 18 and older, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person, with discounts available for theater members. Advance ticket purchases are required.

THE NAUGHTY LIST ADULT PUPPET SLAM is made possible in part through funding from the Puppet Slam Network.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Tickets for both productions can be purchased by calling 602-262-2050, ext. 0, or visiting greatarizonapuppetheater.thundertix.com.

For additional information, visit www.azpuppets.org.

The race is on for the Phoenix Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 THE TRAIL TO OREGON! Valley Players 31% 2 SHE LOVES ME Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 24% 3 LES MISÉRABLES Phoenix Theatre 12% 4 COME FROM AWAY Fountain Hills Theater 4% 5 EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Fountain Hills Theater 4% Best Play 1 PLAGUE PLAY Valley Players 21% 2 DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS Arizona Theatre Company 13% 3 GRIEVING GIRLS AND THEIR TOTALLY MAGICAL SOURDOUGH SPELL Valley Players 13% 4 BLITHE SPIRIT Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 11% 5 TREASURE ISLAND Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Valley Players 38% 2 Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 21% 3 Hale Centre Theatre 9% 4 Rebel Phoenix Theatre Collective 7% 5 Stray Cat Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Daisha Hill - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! Valley Players 19% 2 Noah Delgado - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! Valley Players 16% 3 Katie Allen - SHE LOVES ME Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 9% 4 Hector Coris - SHE LOVES ME Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 6% 5 Ethan Rogers - LES MISÉRABLES Phoenix Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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