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The word “return” assumes a shared point of departure. For the family at the center of Hugo Salcedo’s Los que regresan / Those Who Return, that assumption begins to unravel.

Vicente hasn’t lived in Mexico for twelve years. His partner last knew the country as a young child. Their three children, all U.S. citizens, have never been there. When the family leaves the United States for Tlaquepaque, they arrive with different memories, expectations and claims to belonging. Vicente’s estranged father has a more immediate concern: five more mouths to feed.

That’s the predicament at the center of Hugo Salcedo’s new play, commissioned by Tucson’s Teatro Dignidad. Fear of detention and deportation drives Vicente and his family to leave the United States together. Their departure brings them into another household, where an unresolved father-son relationship complicates the prospect of starting over.

Eva Zorrilla Tessler translated the play from Spanish and co-directed the world premiere with Alida Holguín Gunn, who also serves as dramaturg and co-producer. The production, performed in English with some Spanish, continues through November 22 at the Louis Market Center for Cultural Organizing.

I spoke with Gunn about the play’s development, the choices involved in translation and the experiences audiences have brought to the theatre. In a follow-up email, she elaborated on the company’s artistic collaboration and the films that form part of the production.

Gunn described Vicente’s partner as a DACA recipient whose life has been formed in the United States.

“She doesn’t speak very much Spanish,” Gunn said. “She understands some. But her skills are limited, and her children are U.S. citizens. But they choose to take the children with them.”

Asked how Salcedo establishes the fear that makes leaving seem necessary, Gunn pointed to the play’s use of excerpts from Donald Trump’s second inaugural address. Working on the translation required close attention to the speech itself.

“While we were working on the translation, I tell you, Robert, I had to read that damn speech several times,” she said.

According to Gunn, the research informing the play largely concerned events in 2025, beginning with the inauguration and continuing through December. Further material entered during the summer 2026 workshop process.

“For the most part, it is a reflection on 2025,” she said.

Tessler prepared the initial translation, and Gunn subsequently worked on the draft as dramaturg. Their decisions included determining where English could carry the meaning and where retaining Spanish better preserved the writing.

“Hugo is a rather lyrical writer,” Gunn said. “And there were some things in the text that just are not translatable.”

Approximate equivalents were possible, she explained, but the team sometimes preferred to retain the quality of the original language.

“You can find close translations, but in the end, we just decided, let’s keep this feel.”

Gunn estimated that slightly less than a third of the dialogue remains in Spanish. Beyond preserving Salcedo’s language, she described that choice as a way of maintaining the audience’s awareness that the family is entering a household in Mexico.

Translation also brought questions of dramatic continuity. Gunn wanted to clarify details of place and elapsed time that Salcedo was more comfortable leaving open.

“Like, place, time, what day is it? How many days have passed?” she said. “And these are things that just stick in my craw. I need to know. I gotta figure it out.”

She recalled Salcedo teasing her about that insistence on literal precision. Her English rendering of his response, spoken in Spanish, was: “You guys are too literal.”

In Gunn’s account, Salcedo felt a Mexican audience would be more willing to accept what she described as a “magic ride.” The English version includes additions intended to clarify continuity. Gunn said the playwright accepted those adjustments, trusting the team’s understanding of its audience.

For her, the essential relationships remain intact.

“The basic background of the characterization, the way that they see themselves and the way that they see each other—that doesn’t change,” she said.

Founded in 2017, Teatro Dignidad produces bilingual theatre with a human rights mission and operates under the fiscal sponsorship of Coalición de Derechos Humanos. Its previous productions include Digna, about Mexican human rights lawyer Digna Ochoa, and Elaine Romero’s El Tiradito, which Gunn directed. teatrodignidad.org

In her follow-up email, Gunn described how artistic responsibility is shared among herself, Tessler and co-founder and artistic director Alba Jaramillo. Jaramillo develops commissions and ideas with playwrights; Gunn assembles artistic teams; and Tessler contributes experience across the artistic process. Ideas and casting are discussed collectively.

“We truly are a woman of color led organization,” Gunn wrote.

Their collaboration allows disagreement, but a fundamental concern about casting or artistic integrity must be addressed before they proceed.

“We don’t have to all be on exactly the same page, but we will not move forward if one of us has a line in the sand concern,” Gunn wrote. “It’s so important, and it keeps us grounded.”

She also clarified the role of the production’s short films. Except for one moment when the visuals serve as a backdrop, she explained, the films offer alternative artistic treatments of the story and subject matter.

“They are a partner to the production, not a backdrop,” she wrote.

The film work was marked by a sudden loss. According to Gunn, Lucas “Len” Cleveland, the director of photography and editor working under Fausto Olmos and his company, Fonash Films LLC, died in a car crash the week before opening. Gunn said Fonash Films, Cleveland’s family and Jose Garcia Davis—who plays Homero and is also a film artist—worked together to salvage the footage and recreate some of the ideas so the planned films could be included in the production.

Audience conversations have addressed the difficult family relationships onstage. Gunn discussed responses to the father in Mexico, explaining that understanding his pain does not necessarily make him likable.

“It doesn’t make you like a character,” she said, “but you can understand why someone would push his son out the door.”

His suffering, she explained, helps account for his reluctance to accept his son back and his sense of emasculation.

When I asked what had surprised her in the audience discussions, Gunn identified two things. One was the attention paid to the production’s two puppets, which have prompted questions about their inclusion. The other was the personal experience audience members brought into the room.

“We get not just questions, but we get stories directly from our audiences,” she said.

Those responses have included accounts connected to their own circumstances and to experiences shared by family members and friends. Lawyers have also participated in discussions of the issues surrounding the play.

For Gunn, the exchanges have exposed the limits of her own knowledge.

“I am continuously shocked at all of the things that we know and all of the things that we do not know are happening,” she said.

She also expressed concern about attendance. Gunn believes fear of immigration enforcement may be keeping some people away, including those worried about undocumented family members. She acknowledged the difficulty of establishing individual reasons for staying home.

“We believe that the threat of those arrests has really affected our audiences,” she said.

What does she hope the production makes possible for those who attend? Gunn spoke of catharsis and a call to action, while recognizing the limits on what any individual can undertake.

“You may not feel safe to do something big,” she said. “You may not be in a position to do something big.”

She included herself in that assessment. Knowing about the issues does not remove the demands of employment and caregiving. The possibilities she raised were practical: calling a representative, delivering groceries, asking a local church about donations of food and clothing, or accompanying someone to court.

I asked whether those actions were explicitly addressed in the script or were conclusions she hoped audiences might draw.

“That’s mostly inferred,” Gunn said. “We didn’t want to make it overly preachy.”

Her hope is that the fictional family’s circumstances will lead audience members to consider their own capacity to respond.

“What is it that I personally can do?” she asked. “What are the small things that I can do?”

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