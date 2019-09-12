Comedian Frankie Quinones Headlines The Wiltern On Friday, September 27

Comedian Frankie Quinones headlines The Wiltern on Friday, September 27th at 8:00PM. Tickets are $25-$32.50 and tickets are available by going to https://concerts1.livenation.com/event/090056ADADC526F9?

Frankie is best for his character work. He tours as himself, but also as Creeper (a reformed cholo turned fitness guru) and Juanita Carmelita (a spicy suburban drama queen).

Frankie's characters have racked up millions of views and Creeper's Cholofit exercise routines have become viral sensations. Frankie's repertoire of characters also includes party bro Afradooshie, feel-good guardian angel Pachanga, and he's got plenty more ready to debut. In addition to his stand-up and online sketches, Frankie can soon be seen as a series regular in the sitcom The Dress Up Gang, and he voices a key character in Cartoon Network's upcoming Victor and Valentino. Additionally, he has made appearances on Comedy Central, HBO, TBS, and Nickelodeon.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Metro Stories

More Hot Stories For You