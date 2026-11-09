My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
BALLET ARIZONA to Stage THE NUTCRACKER at Symphony Hall This Holiday Season
The holiday classic features the company's professional dancers in a story about Clara, a Nutcracker gift, and the Sugar Plum Fairy.
Ballet Arizona returns to Symphony Hall from Dec. 11-27th with the holiday classic, 'The Nutcracker.' Whether it is your first time or your hundredth, this timeless holiday tradition continues to captivate and inspire.
Step into a world of swirling snowflakes, dancing sugar plums, and the exceptional artistry of Ballet Arizona's professional company. 'The Nutcracker' tells the story of Clara, a young girl, and the Nutcracker she receives as a Christmas gift from her uncle Drosselmeyer.
When her Nutcracker is broken, Clara embarks on the adventure of a lifetime with nefarious life-size rats and heroic toy soldiers to save him. She is rewarded with a trip through the snow and into the Land of Sweets, ruled by the Sugar Plum Fairy.
Tickets are available online at https://balletaz.org/, but hurry - they sell fast! Don't miss out on your chance to partake in this holiday classic.
Dates and times:
- Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 12 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 13 at 1 and 5:30 p.m.
- Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.
- Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 19 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 20 at 1 and 5:30 p.m.
- Dec. 22 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 23 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 24 at 1 p.m.
- Dec. 26 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 27 at 1 p.m.
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