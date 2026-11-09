BALLET ARIZONA to Stage THE NUTCRACKER at Symphony Hall This Holiday Season

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Ballet Arizona returns to Symphony Hall from Dec. 11-27th with the holiday classic, 'The Nutcracker.' Whether it is your first time or your hundredth, this timeless holiday tradition continues to captivate and inspire.

Step into a world of swirling snowflakes, dancing sugar plums, and the exceptional artistry of Ballet Arizona's professional company. 'The Nutcracker' tells the story of Clara, a young girl, and the Nutcracker she receives as a Christmas gift from her uncle Drosselmeyer.

When her Nutcracker is broken, Clara embarks on the adventure of a lifetime with nefarious life-size rats and heroic toy soldiers to save him. She is rewarded with a trip through the snow and into the Land of Sweets, ruled by the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Tickets are available online at https://balletaz.org/, but hurry - they sell fast! Don't miss out on your chance to partake in this holiday classic.

Dates and times:

Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 12 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 13 at 1 and 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.

Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 19 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 20 at 1 and 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 22 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 23 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 24 at 1 p.m.

Dec. 26 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 27 at 1 p.m.

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