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The Hale Theatre has announced the return of its annual production of A Christmas Carol, directed by Dave Dietlein. Now in its 24th year! Opening on November 27th at Hale Centre Theatre Arizona (located at 50 West Page Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233). This cherished holiday tradition brings Charles Dickens’ timeless story to life, capturing the spirit of generosity, joy, and reflection that defines the season.

Returning for his ninth year as Scrooge, Rob Stuart reflects on his evolving portrayal:

"I like to think my portrayal of Scrooge becomes more honest and visceral each year as I discover new aspects of this tortured, angry man whose hidden kindness and joy are waiting to emerge. I especially look forward to the Fezziwig party scene and a song called 'Candlelight Carol,' when memories of happier times—including his proposal to Belle—remind him how fulfilling life can be. Performing in the round makes that transformation especially intimate, allowing audiences to see his pain, fear, and eventual joy up close and experience the meaning of the holiday season.

"To anyone seeing Hale’s A Christmas Carol for the first time: leave the stresses of the world outside and open yourself to a funny, heartfelt and transformational journey. If you do, you will leave the theater full of the holiday spirit and the joy of the life we can all choose to live."

Rob Stuart returns to the Green Cast this year with Tim Dietlein returning in the Red Cast as Ebenezer Scrooge. Both actors have had rave reviews year after year. With two incredibly talented casts and phenomenal Scrooges, there is no wrong choice for when to come.

A Christmas Carol will run Monday through Saturday evenings at 5pm & 8pm, from November 27th to December 24th, 2026 with select 11am & 2pm matinee performances. The show is directed by Hale Centre Theatre Arizona owner David Dietlein, choreographed by Cambrian James with music direction by Lincoln Wright.

The creative team includes scenic design by McKenna Carpenter, costume design by Brielle Hawkes, lighting design by Boyd Cluff, and sound design by Adam Chagnon.

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are available now through www.haletheatrearizona.com/Online/article/achristmascarol26. Group sales information can be found by calling the Box Office at (480) 497-1181.

For more information, please visit www.HaleTheatreArizona.com.

The race is on for the Phoenix Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SHE LOVES ME Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 23% 2 LES MISÉRABLES Phoenix Theatre 21% 3 COME FROM AWAY Fountain Hills Theater 8% 4 THE TRAIL TO OREGON! Valley Players 8% 5 EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Fountain Hills Theater 8% Best Play 1 DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS Arizona Theatre Company 18% 2 TREASURE ISLAND Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 15% 3 LOST GIRL Rebel Phoenix Theatre Collective 9% 4 COFFEE MIXED WITH CREAM Fountain Hills Theater 9% 5 KEN LUDWIG'S TREASURE ISLAND Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 32% 2 Rebel Phoenix Theatre Collective 13% 3 Hale Centre Theatre 10% 4 Stray Cat Theatre 10% 5 Arizona Broadway Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Katie Allen - SHE LOVES ME Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 11% 2 Ethan Rogers - LES MISÉRABLES Phoenix Theatre 11% 3 Brianna McClure - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID Hale Centre Theatre 9% 4 Noah Delgado - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! Valley Players 9% 5 Colleen Rose Thompson - THE WIZARD OF OZ TheaterWorks 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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