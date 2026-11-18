"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Celebrate 24th Annual Production at Hale Centre Theatre Arizona
Rob Stuart will return to the role of Ebenezer Scrooge for his ninth season at the Gilbert, Arizona, theatre.
The Hale Theatre has announced the return of its annual production of A Christmas Carol, directed by Dave Dietlein. Now in its 24th year! Opening on November 27th at Hale Centre Theatre Arizona (located at 50 West Page Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233). This cherished holiday tradition brings Charles Dickens’ timeless story to life, capturing the spirit of generosity, joy, and reflection that defines the season.
Returning for his ninth year as Scrooge, Rob Stuart reflects on his evolving portrayal:
"I like to think my portrayal of Scrooge becomes more honest and visceral each year as I discover new aspects of this tortured, angry man whose hidden kindness and joy are waiting to emerge. I especially look forward to the Fezziwig party scene and a song called 'Candlelight Carol,' when memories of happier times—including his proposal to Belle—remind him how fulfilling life can be. Performing in the round makes that transformation especially intimate, allowing audiences to see his pain, fear, and eventual joy up close and experience the meaning of the holiday season.
"To anyone seeing Hale’s A Christmas Carol for the first time: leave the stresses of the world outside and open yourself to a funny, heartfelt and transformational journey. If you do, you will leave the theater full of the holiday spirit and the joy of the life we can all choose to live."
Rob Stuart returns to the Green Cast this year with Tim Dietlein returning in the Red Cast as Ebenezer Scrooge. Both actors have had rave reviews year after year. With two incredibly talented casts and phenomenal Scrooges, there is no wrong choice for when to come.
A Christmas Carol will run Monday through Saturday evenings at 5pm & 8pm, from November 27th to December 24th, 2026 with select 11am & 2pm matinee performances. The show is directed by Hale Centre Theatre Arizona owner David Dietlein, choreographed by Cambrian James with music direction by Lincoln Wright.
The creative team includes scenic design by McKenna Carpenter, costume design by Brielle Hawkes, lighting design by Boyd Cluff, and sound design by Adam Chagnon.
Tickets for A Christmas Carol are available now through www.haletheatrearizona.com/Online/article/achristmascarol26. Group sales information can be found by calling the Box Office at (480) 497-1181.
For more information, please visit www.HaleTheatreArizona.com.
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