Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards; Cultural Center of the Philippines Leads Venue Of The Decade

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Philippines!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Philippines:

Choreography Of The Decade

Vince Gaton - ADDAMS FAMILY - Vaudeville Theatre Company - 2018 29%

JM Cabling - LAM-ANG, An Ethno-Epic Musical - Tanghalang Pilipino - 2019 19%

Anthony Van Laast - MAMMA MIA - Lunchbox Theatrical Productions - 2020 14%

Community Theatre Company Of The Decade

Broadway Youth Cebu 42%

Tanghalan Mandaluyong 28%

Teatro Marikina 16%

Costume Design Of The Decade

Shirlee Idzakovich and Allan Nazareno - LES MISERABLES Student Edition - Broadway Youth Cebu - 2019 26%

Allan Nazareno - DISNEY'S MULAN JR. - SHS Hijas Theatre - 2017 11%

Maria Bjornson - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Lunchbox Theatrical Productions - 2019 9%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Bobby Garcia - SWEENEY TODD - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group - 2019 60%

Carlos Siguion-Reyna - WALANG SUGAT - Tanghalang Pilipino - 2012 27%

Chris Millado - ZSAZSA ZATURNNAH ZE MUSICAL - Tanghalang Pilipino - 2011 13%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Juan Ekis - ANG PAGLILITIS KAY MANG SERAPIO - Theatre Titas, Duende Theatre - 2018 41%

Carlos Siguion-Reyna - KATSURI - Tanghalang Pilipino - 2019 15%

JK Anicoche - BATTALA ROYALE - Sipat Lawin Ensemble - 2012 14%

Hair And Makeup Of The Decade

Makeup Science Asia - MACBETH - Theatre Titas - 2019 37%

Thelma Pollard - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Lunchbox Theatrical Productions - 2020 28%

Johann dela Fuente - SIDE SHOW - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group - 2018 13%

Lighting Design Of The Decade

Joey Nombres - SAN PEDRO CALUNGSOD THE MUSICAL - Prinstar Music Philippines - 2020 57%

Greg Rodriguez - ANG PAGLILITIS KAY MANG SERAPIO - Theatre Titas, Duende Theatre - 2018 13%

Paule Constable - LES MISERABLES - Cameron Mackintosh Ltd. - 2016 11%

Performer Of The Decade

Gerald Santos - SAN PEDRO CALUNGSOD THE MUSICAL - Prinstar Music Philippines - 2020 46%

Lea Salonga - SWEENEY TODD - Atlantis Theatrical Entertaiment Group - 2019 25%

Miguel Vasquez - MACBETH - Theatre Titas - 2019 5%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

SWEENEY TODD - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group - 2020 37%

LES MISERABLES - Cameron Mackintosh Ltd. - 2016 26%

HIMALA - The Sandbox Collective - 2018 15%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

ANG PAGLILITIS KAY MANG SERAPIO - Theatre Titas, Duende Theatre - 2018 35%

THE KUNDIMAN PARTY - Dulaang UP - 2018 27%

'NIGHT, MOTHER - PETA - 2018 12%

Professional Theatre Company Of The Decade

Prinstar Music Philippines 46%

Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group 21%

Tanghalang Pilipino 14%

School-based Theatre Company of The Decade

Dulaang UP 55%

Ateneo Blue Repertory 45%

Set Design Of The Decade

Greg Rodriguez - ANG PAGLILITIS KAY MANG SERAPIO - Theatre Titas, Duende Theatre - 2018 29%

Matt Kinley - LES MISERABLES - Cameron Mackintosh Ltd. - 2016 26%

David Gallo - WAITRESS - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group - 2018 12%

Sound Design Of The Decade

Greg Rodriguez - ANG PAGLILITIS KAY MANG SERAPIO - Theatre Titas, Duende Theatre - 2018 25%

Mick Potter - LES MISERABLES - Cameron Mackintosh Ltd. - 2016 25%

Andy Gruet - MACBETH - Theatre Titas - 2019 20%

Stage Direction Of The Decade

Rommel Ramilo - SAN PEDRO CALUNGSOD THE MUSICAL - Prinstar Music Philippines - 2020 53%

Bobby Garcia - WAITRESS - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group - 2018 15%

Juan Ekis - ANG PAGLILITIS KAY MANG SERAPIO - Theatre Titas, Duende Theatre - 2018 15%

Theatrical Venue Of The Decade

Cultural Center of the Philippines 44%

Theatre at Solaire 36%

Power Mac Center Spotlight 9%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

BGC Arts Center 71%

Globe LIVE 29%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

ANG HULING EL BIMBO - Full House Theater Company, Resorts World Manila - 2020 79%

LAM-ANG, An Ethno-Epic Musical - Tanghalang Pilipino - 2019 9%

MABINING MANDIRIGMA - Tanghalang Pilipino - 2019 6%

