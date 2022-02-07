VIDEO: Ballet Philippines Releases SHE'S SO HEAVY

Ballet Philippines has released "She's So Heavy" as part of its video performance series. She's So Heavy is choreographed by BP's Guest Artist, Joseph Phillips.

"The lockdown created hunger and need for dancers to be involved in a creative process and their energy, strength, resilience, and joy are the inspiration for the work. She's So Heavy is a testament to the indomitable spirit of dancers struggling under the weight of the Covid-19 pandemic," says Phillips about the inspiration behind the performance.

Watch the full performance below!