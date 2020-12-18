Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Philippines!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Choreography Of The Decade

Vince Gaton - ADDAMS FAMILY - Vaudeville Theatre Company - 2018 29%

JM Cabling - LAM-ANG, An Ethno-Epic Musical - Tanghalang Pilipino - 2019 18%

Anthony Van Laast - MAMMA MIA - Lunchbox Theatrical Productions - 2020 14%



Community Theatre Company Of The Decade

Broadway Youth Cebu 40%

Tanghalan Mandaluyong 28%

Teatro Marikina 17%



Costume Design Of The Decade

Shirlee Idzakovich and Allan Nazareno - LES MISERABLES Student Edition - Broadway Youth Cebu - 2019 23%

Allan Nazareno - DISNEY'S MULAN JR. - SHS Hijas Theatre - 2017 11%

Maria Bjornson - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Lunchbox Theatrical Productions - 2019 8%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Bobby Garcia - SWEENEY TODD - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group - 2019 59%

Carlos Siguion-Reyna - WALANG SUGAT - Tanghalang Pilipino - 2012 28%

Chris Millado - ZSAZSA ZATURNNAH ZE MUSICAL - Tanghalang Pilipino - 2011 13%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Juan Ekis - ANG PAGLILITIS KAY MANG SERAPIO - Theatre Titas, Duende Theatre - 2018 37%

JK Anicoche - BATTALA ROYALE - Sipat Lawin Ensemble - 2012 17%

Carlos Siguion-Reyna - KATSURI - Tanghalang Pilipino - 2019 14%



Hair And Makeup Of The Decade

Makeup Science Asia - MACBETH - Theatre Titas - 2019 35%

Thelma Pollard - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Lunchbox Theatrical Productions - 2020 26%

Johann dela Fuente - SIDE SHOW - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group - 2018 14%



Lighting Design Of The Decade

Joey Nombres - SAN PEDRO CALUNGSOD THE MUSICAL - Prinstar Music Philippines - 2020 63%

Greg Rodriguez - ANG PAGLILITIS KAY MANG SERAPIO - Theatre Titas, Duende Theatre - 2018 11%

Paule Constable - LES MISERABLES - Cameron Mackintosh Ltd. - 2016 9%



Performer Of The Decade

Gerald Santos - SAN PEDRO CALUNGSOD THE MUSICAL - Prinstar Music Philippines - 2020 53%

Lea Salonga - SWEENEY TODD - Atlantis Theatrical Entertaiment Group - 2019 22%

Miguel Vasquez - MACBETH - Theatre Titas - 2019 5%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

SWEENEY TODD - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group - 2020 35%

LES MISERABLES - Cameron Mackintosh Ltd. - 2016 27%

HIMALA - The Sandbox Collective - 2018 16%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

ANG PAGLILITIS KAY MANG SERAPIO - Theatre Titas, Duende Theatre - 2018 32%

THE KUNDIMAN PARTY - Dulaang UP - 2018 28%

'NIGHT, MOTHER - PETA - 2018 14%



Professional Theatre Company Of The Decade

Prinstar Music Philippines 54%

Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group 18%

Tanghalang Pilipino 12%



School-based Theatre Company of The Decade

Dulaang UP 54%

Ateneo Blue Repertory 46%



Set Design Of The Decade

Greg Rodriguez - ANG PAGLILITIS KAY MANG SERAPIO - Theatre Titas, Duende Theatre - 2018 27%

Matt Kinley - LES MISERABLES - Cameron Mackintosh Ltd. - 2016 24%

Joey Mendoza - ETO NA! MUSIKAL NAPO! - 9 Works Theatrical - 2018 16%



Sound Design Of The Decade

Greg Rodriguez - ANG PAGLILITIS KAY MANG SERAPIO - Theatre Titas, Duende Theatre - 2018 28%

Mick Potter - LES MISERABLES - Cameron Mackintosh Ltd. - 2016 23%

Andy Gruet - MACBETH - Theatre Titas - 2019 18%



Stage Direction Of The Decade

Rommel Ramilo - SAN PEDRO CALUNGSOD THE MUSICAL - Prinstar Music Philippines - 2020 59%

Bobby Garcia - WAITRESS - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group - 2018 14%

Juan Ekis - ANG PAGLILITIS KAY MANG SERAPIO - Theatre Titas, Duende Theatre - 2018 12%



Theatrical Venue Of The Decade

Cultural Center of the Philippines 43%

Theatre at Solaire 34%

Power Mac Center Spotlight 9%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

BGC Arts Center 69%

Globe LIVE 31%

