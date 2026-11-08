THE NUTCRACKER To Make Debut At Samsung Performing Arts Theater

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Ayala Land, Circuit Makati, and Samsung Performing Arts Theater, with the support of GCash and HSBC are set to present The Nutcracker, one of the world's most beloved classical ballets, staged for the very first time at Samsung Performing Arts Theater. Running from December 11 to 13, 2026, the show will feature the artists from Ballet Manila, the country's premier classical ballet company, together with the dancers of Steps Dance Studio, one of the Philippines' largest dance schools.

First premiered in 1892, the ballet has become one of the most performed and beloved works in the classical repertoire, offering a timeless celebration of imagination, family, and the joy of the holiday season. Its debut at Samsung Performing Arts Theater marks a significant milestone for the venue, reinforcing its commitment to presenting world-class productions while creating unforgettable cultural experiences for audiences in the Philippines.

This landmark staging brings together some of the country's most accomplished artists and creatives. Internationally acclaimed designer Gino Gonzales, recipient of the 2024 CCP Gawad Para sa Sining for Theater, will create the production's enchanting sets and costumes, while the atmospheric lighting design will be crafted by Monino Duque, recipient of the 2023 Aliw Awards Lifetime Achievement Award. The production will be restaged by acclaimed ballet coach and choreographer Jeffrey Espejo, whose artistic vision will bring new life to this treasured classic while honoring its enduring legacy.

Set on Christmas Eve, The Nutcracker follows young Clara as she receives a beautifully crafted Nutcracker doll that becomes the gateway to an extraordinary dream. As midnight strikes, the toy comes to life, leading her through an unforgettable adventure filled with courageous battles, enchanted forests, and dazzling kingdoms. Together they defeat the fearsome Mouse King before journeying through the sparkling Kingdom of Snow and arriving in the magnificent Land of the Sweets, where the Sugar Plum Fairy welcomes them with a breathtaking celebration of dance inspired by confections and cultures from around the world. Blending fantasy with extraordinary artistry, The Nutcracker continues to capture the hearts of audiences of every generation, reminding us of the wonder that Christmas brings and the limitless power of imagination.

With its distinguished artistic team, spectacular production design, and extraordinary cast of performers, this inaugural production promises an unforgettable theatrical experience for families, longtime ballet lovers, and first-time audiences alike. The Nutcracker marks the beginning of a new holiday tradition that audiences can look forward to year after year. More than a performance, it invites audiences to rediscover the childlike wonder of the season and celebrate the joy of Christmas through one of the world's most treasured ballets.

Tickets for The Nutcracker are available exclusively through TicketWorld.

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