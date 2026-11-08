THE NOTEBOOK To Return To Samsung Performing Arts Theater For Limited Run

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Following a sold-out international premiere, Theatre Group Asia (TGA) will bring The Notebook back to the stage. This return will run from February 4 to 21, 2027 right in time for Valentine’s month at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

Directed by the ingenious Nicholas Polonio, this much-anticipated rerun brings back lead performers Celeste Legaspi as Older Allie, Morissette as Middle Allie, Sheena Belarmino as Younger Allie, Rody Vera as Older Noah, Laurence Mossman as Middle Noah, and Benedix Ramos as Younger Noah to reprise their roles in the show that moved Manila to tears. .

TGA Executive Director Chris Mohnani shares, “This gives audiences another opportunity to experience the sweeping romance, unforgettable music, and deeply moving story that captivated theatergoers during its initial Philippine engagement. Because of the overwhelming, outpouring of requests from those who missed it, as well as those eager to relive its magic, we worked to bring our Noahs and Allies, as well as the original cast, covers, and creatives back in time for love month.”

The Notebook, The Musical will have 18 shows in February 2027. Below is the detailed schedule of shows:

February 4, Thursday 7:30 p.m.

February 5, Friday 7:30 p.m.

February 6, Saturday 2:00 p.m.

February 6, Saturday 7:30 p.m.

February 7, Sunday 2:00 p.m.

February 7, Sunday 7:30 p.m.

February 11, Thursday 7:30 p.m.

February 12, Friday 7:30 p.m.

February 13, Saturday 2:00 p.m.

February 13, Saturday 7:30 p.m.

February 14, Sunday 2:00 p.m.

February 14, Sunday 7:30 p.m.

February 18, Thursday 7:30 p.m.

February 19, Friday 7:30 p.m.

February 20, Saturday 2:00 p.m.

February 20, Saturday 7:30 p.m.

February 21, Sunday 2:00 p.m.

February 21, Sunday 7:30 p.m.

Based on Nicholas Sparks’ beloved bestselling novel and the acclaimed film that captured the hearts of millions, The Notebook, The Musical brings the timeless love story of Allie and Noah to life in an intimate and emotionally powerful theatrical experience. Spanning decades, their story explores the enduring nature of love, the passage of time, the choices that shape our lives, and the extraordinary power of a connection that refuses to fade.

Featuring a moving original score by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, the musical gives the familiar story a beautiful new dimension, with songs that capture the exhilaration of falling in love, the ache of separation, and the quiet strength of a love that endures against all odds.

The Philippine premiere marked a significant moment for local theater audiences, introducing them to a stage adaptation that is at once grand in its emotions and intimate in its storytelling. Its sold-out run and enthusiastic audience response have made one thing abundantly clear: this is a love story that deserves another telling.

Presented by Ayala Land with additional support from BPI and Philippine Airlines, tickets will be available exclusively through Ticket World starting November 16, 2026.

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