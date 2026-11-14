Tanghalang Ateneo’s IKALABINGDALAWANG GABI Enters Its Final Weekend

NEW! Philippines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Philippines & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Manila, Philippines--Time is running out to step into the shipwrecked, love-tangled world of Illyria. Tanghalang Ateneo enters its final weekend for “Ikalabingdalawang Gabi.” A Shakespearean comedy, the play closes at the Gonzaga Fine Arts Theater, Ateneo de Manila University, tomorrow, Nov. 15, 2026.

Blending National Artist Rolando Tinio’s classic Filipino translation with the fresh energy of TA’s trainees, the staging captures “Twelfth Night’s” humor and heartbreak in equal measure.

Alone in the foreign land of Illyria and believing her twin brother Sebastian (Jio Japson) has drowned at sea, Viola (alternated by Sabel Lamadrid and Andie Manlusoc) disguises herself as a male, Cesario, to survive. Entering the service of Duke Orsino (Jeshua Cases), Viola is soon dispatched to woo the mourning Countess Olivia (alternated by Bea Villena and Zujin Ma) on the Duke’s behalf. Instead, a tangled love triangle quickly takes hold: Olivia becomes infatuated with the disguised Cesario, while Viola silently falls for Orsino.

Rounding out the ensemble are Asteri Florendo, Officer 2, Valentine; Aienne Manio; Maria; Gian De Los Santos, Antonio; Juan Miguel Ponce, Malvolio; KD San Juan, Feste; Rona Layne Badilla, Maria; Sen Mendoza, Sir Toby; Vill Cortez, Curio/Officer 1, Priest; Yeoj De Vera, Sir Andrew; and Yuhan Padsoyan, Sea Captain.

Visually, “Twelfth Night” immerses audiences in a dreamlike world shaped by production designer Nica Mapeso, lighting designer Aldrie Valmonte, and Costume Designer Albriz Bagsic.

Its creative team also includes Pearl Bornilla, assistant director; Gab Mactal, Keith Bernas, Erica Deliguer, Enrico Figueroa, and Isa Geronimo, dramaturgs; Andy Reysio-Cruz, sound designer and composer; Tini Quadra, vocal arranger; Juls Leonardo, photographer; and Val Ayento and Dane Soriano, graphic designers.

Photos: Axle Magnait, Em Ramirez

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone