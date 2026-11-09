Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG—A Triumph of Engineered Pandemonium and Flawless Timing

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Manila, Philippines—What began a decade ago at London's Old Red Lion Theatre, with just four paying patrons, has blossomed into a global comedy phenomenon. Created by Mischief's Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, “The Play That Goes Wrong” has entertained over two million viewers in 30 countries and has earned Olivier, Tony, and What's On Stage Awards. Now, GMG Productions, in association with Mischief Worldwide Ltd., brings this international hit to Manila's The Theatre at Solaire for a limited engagement through November 22, 2026.

The show presents a comedy within a comedy, following the fictitious Cornley Drama Society's ill-fated attempt to stage a 1920s murder mystery, “The Murder at Haversham Manor.” What unfolds is two hours of impeccably timed physical comedy and escalating disaster. As set pieces crumble, props go missing, and missed cues trigger absurd improvisations, the cast valiantly struggles to reach the final curtain, transforming every theatrical mishap into comedic gold.

Jake Curran anchors these technical disasters as sound and lighting operator Trevor Watson. Rather than overplaying the chaos, Curran delivers an understated indifference that contrasts perfectly with the frantic physical comedy around him.

Fresh from the Australia and New Zealand tour, Olivia Charalambous brilliantly portrays stage manager Annie Twilloil, highlighting her reluctant debut in the spotlight and subsequent battle for center stage with impeccable timing and slapstick instincts.

Drawing on extensive West End experience, Tom Babbage shines as Chris Bean, the exasperated director-turned-detective struggling to maintain his dignity amid collapsing sets.

West End veteran Liam Horrigan plays the stage "corpse" Charles Haversham with deadpan commitment, effortlessly navigating falling furniture while stubbornly refusing to stay dead.

Jake Curran plays Trevor.

Owen Jenkins combines a gravelly voice with precise physical comedy as Robert Grove (Thomas Colleymoore).

Meanwhile, Tom Hayward captures the escalating terror of Dennis Tyde (Perkins the butler), turning phonetic handwritten notes and mispronounced lines into a crowd-pleasing highlight.

Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante lights up the stage as Sandra Wilkinson, the melodramatic leading lady playing Florence Colleymoore. A powerhouse of the Manila theater scene with over 15 years of acclaimed stage work, Bradshaw-Volante brings commanding diva energy and exaggerated theatrical flourishes to the production, seamlessly bridging local talent with an international cast from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and the US.

Rounding out the principal cast, Sebastiano Pitruzzello adds infectious charm to Max Bennett (Cecil Haversham), breaking the fourth wall with puppy-like enthusiasm and agile physical comedy.

Supporting the company is a dynamic understudy team featuring West End veteran Tom Bulpett, Green Room Award winner Stephanie Astrid—fresh from playing Sandra at the Sydney Opera House—and actor-dancer Stuart Vincent, whose 16 years of dance experience help him master the production's demanding physical choreography.

Director Hannah Sharkey expertly navigates the carefully crafted chaos of this production. A graduate of the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and a former Resident Director of the West End version, Sharkey leads an international cast with precision, ensuring that every collapsing wall, misplaced prop, and perfectly timed double-take delivers maximum comedic effect.

Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante plays Sandra (Florence Colleymoore).

Behind the scenes, local and international talents bring the production's technical and visual elements to life. D Cortezano, Areté's resident technical director at Ateneo de Manila University, enhances the experience with precise spatial sound. Australian lighting designer Jason Bovaird skillfully turns technical mishaps into comedic highlights with misaligned spotlights, sharp cueing, and perfectly timed blackouts. Original Costume Designer Roberto Surace, whose work has been nominated for a Tony Award, masterfully balances authentic 1920s aesthetics with the functionality needed for intricate physical comedy. Additionally, original set designer Nigel Hook—recipient of both Tony and Drama Desk Awards—creates a set that serves as an active antagonist to the Cornley Drama Society, deliberately built to fall apart and transform the elegant study into a high-risk obstacle course of collapsing mezzanines, jammed doors, and falling portraits.

With impeccable pacing, razor-sharp delivery, and seamless physical comedy, the outstanding international cast of “The Play That Goes Wrong” turns theatrical disasters into a hilarious celebration of timing and stagecraft.

With newly released Orchestra seats starting at PHP 1,000, audiences have just two weekends left to catch the show at The Theatre at Solaire, Solaire Resort Entertainment City. Tickets are available at ticketworld.com.ph, and updates are available at gmg-productions.com and on Instagram @gmg.productions.

Photos: GMG Productions

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