Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Philippines!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Philippines:

Choreography Of The Decade

Vince Gaton - ADDAMS FAMILY - Vaudeville Theatre Company - 2018 29%

JM Cabling - LAM-ANG, An Ethno-Epic Musical - Tanghalang Pilipino - 2019 19%

Anthony Van Laast - MAMMA MIA - Lunchbox Theatrical Productions - 2020 14%

Community Theatre Company Of The Decade

Broadway Youth Cebu 42%

Tanghalan Mandaluyong 27%

Teatro Marikina 17%

Costume Design Of The Decade

Shirlee Idzakovich and Allan Nazareno - LES MISERABLES Student Edition - Broadway Youth Cebu - 2019 25%

Allan Nazareno - DISNEY'S MULAN JR. - SHS Hijas Theatre - 2017 11%

Maria Bjornson - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Lunchbox Theatrical Productions - 2019 8%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Bobby Garcia - SWEENEY TODD - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group - 2019 60%

Carlos Siguion-Reyna - WALANG SUGAT - Tanghalang Pilipino - 2012 27%

Chris Millado - ZSAZSA ZATURNNAH ZE MUSICAL - Tanghalang Pilipino - 2011 13%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Juan Ekis - ANG PAGLILITIS KAY MANG SERAPIO - Theatre Titas, Duende Theatre - 2018 39%

JK Anicoche - BATTALA ROYALE - Sipat Lawin Ensemble - 2012 16%

Carlos Siguion-Reyna - KATSURI - Tanghalang Pilipino - 2019 15%

Hair And Makeup Of The Decade

Makeup Science Asia - MACBETH - Theatre Titas - 2019 36%

Thelma Pollard - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Lunchbox Theatrical Productions - 2020 26%

Johann dela Fuente - SIDE SHOW - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group - 2018 13%

Lighting Design Of The Decade

Joey Nombres - SAN PEDRO CALUNGSOD THE MUSICAL - Prinstar Music Philippines - 2020 58%

Greg Rodriguez - ANG PAGLILITIS KAY MANG SERAPIO - Theatre Titas, Duende Theatre - 2018 13%

Paule Constable - LES MISERABLES - Cameron Mackintosh Ltd. - 2016 10%

Performer Of The Decade

Gerald Santos - SAN PEDRO CALUNGSOD THE MUSICAL - Prinstar Music Philippines - 2020 48%

Lea Salonga - SWEENEY TODD - Atlantis Theatrical Entertaiment Group - 2019 24%

Miguel Vasquez - MACBETH - Theatre Titas - 2019 5%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

SWEENEY TODD - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group - 2020 36%

LES MISERABLES - Cameron Mackintosh Ltd. - 2016 26%

HIMALA - The Sandbox Collective - 2018 16%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

ANG PAGLILITIS KAY MANG SERAPIO - Theatre Titas, Duende Theatre - 2018 33%

THE KUNDIMAN PARTY - Dulaang UP - 2018 26%

'NIGHT, MOTHER - PETA - 2018 14%

Professional Theatre Company Of The Decade

Prinstar Music Philippines 48%

Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group 20%

Tanghalang Pilipino 13%

School-based Theatre Company of The Decade

Dulaang UP 54%

Ateneo Blue Repertory 46%

Set Design Of The Decade

Greg Rodriguez - ANG PAGLILITIS KAY MANG SERAPIO - Theatre Titas, Duende Theatre - 2018 27%

Matt Kinley - LES MISERABLES - Cameron Mackintosh Ltd. - 2016 25%

Joey Mendoza - ETO NA! MUSIKAL NAPO! - 9 Works Theatrical - 2018 14%

Sound Design Of The Decade

Greg Rodriguez - ANG PAGLILITIS KAY MANG SERAPIO - Theatre Titas, Duende Theatre - 2018 27%

Mick Potter - LES MISERABLES - Cameron Mackintosh Ltd. - 2016 23%

Andy Gruet - MACBETH - Theatre Titas - 2019 19%

Stage Direction Of The Decade

Rommel Ramilo - SAN PEDRO CALUNGSOD THE MUSICAL - Prinstar Music Philippines - 2020 54%

Bobby Garcia - WAITRESS - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group - 2018 15%

Juan Ekis - ANG PAGLILITIS KAY MANG SERAPIO - Theatre Titas, Duende Theatre - 2018 14%

Theatrical Venue Of The Decade

Cultural Center of the Philippines 44%

Theatre at Solaire 35%

Power Mac Center Spotlight 9%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

BGC Arts Center 68%

Globe LIVE 32%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

ANG HULING EL BIMBO - Full House Theater Company, Resorts World Manila - 2020 78%

LAM-ANG, An Ethno-Epic Musical - Tanghalang Pilipino - 2019 9%

MABINING MANDIRIGMA - Tanghalang Pilipino - 2019 6%