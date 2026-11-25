JUJUTSU KAISEN in Concert Arrives in Manila Nov. 28–29
Filharmonika Orchestra to perform ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Live-to-Picture at Newport World Resorts
Manila, Philippines—The worlds of symphonic theater and global anime converge at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in “Jujutsu Kaisen in Concert,” which will be staged for two performances on November 28 (7:30 p.m.) and 29 (3 p.m.)
Trading the traditional musical theater pit for a live-to-picture showcase, the production juxtaposes memorable scenes from the hit dark fantasy series by an 11-piece ensemble from the Filharmonika Orchestra.
Together, they bring Japanese musician-composer Hiroaki Tsutsumi’s compelling, genre-spanning score out of the screen and onto the theatrical stage.
Running roughly two hours, the concert traces the evolution of Japanese manga artist Gege Akutami’s dark fantasy across its beloved three anime seasons.
The first half leans into the kinetic energy of Season 1, pairing the Filharmonika Orchestra’s live strings with electric guitars and percussion on high-adrenaline battle scenes, such as "Your Battle Is My Battle" and "Boogie Woogie."
Audiences also get to revisit “The Honored One” Satoru Gojo’s youth, through the bittersweet, nostalgic strains of "If I Am With You" before recalling the tragedy of the Shibuya Incident arc, where stripped-back arrangements underscore the turning points for 1st Grade jujutsu sorcerer Kento Nanami and 3rd Grade jujutsu sorcerer Nobara Kugisaki.
The evening also segues into the anime’s third season, which highlights the clash between “Jujutsu Kaisen 0” protagonist Yuta Okkotsu and high school student Yuji Itadori.
Staging the concert at the Newport Performing Arts Theater lends the production a sharp acoustic precision, transforming a screen-based phenomenon into an immersive theatrical event.
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