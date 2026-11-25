NEW! Philippines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Philippines & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Manila, Philippines—The worlds of symphonic theater and global anime converge at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in “Jujutsu Kaisen in Concert,” which will be staged for two performances on November 28 (7:30 p.m.) and 29 (3 p.m.)

Trading the traditional musical theater pit for a live-to-picture showcase, the production juxtaposes memorable scenes from the hit dark fantasy series by an 11-piece ensemble from the Filharmonika Orchestra.

Together, they bring Japanese musician-composer Hiroaki Tsutsumi’s compelling, genre-spanning score out of the screen and onto the theatrical stage.

Running roughly two hours, the concert traces the evolution of Japanese manga artist Gege Akutami’s dark fantasy across its beloved three anime seasons.

The first half leans into the kinetic energy of Season 1, pairing the Filharmonika Orchestra’s live strings with electric guitars and percussion on high-adrenaline battle scenes, such as "Your Battle Is My Battle" and "Boogie Woogie."

Audiences also get to revisit “The Honored One” Satoru Gojo’s youth, through the bittersweet, nostalgic strains of "If I Am With You" before recalling the tragedy of the Shibuya Incident arc, where stripped-back arrangements underscore the turning points for 1st Grade jujutsu sorcerer Kento Nanami and 3rd Grade jujutsu sorcerer Nobara Kugisaki.

The evening also segues into the anime’s third season, which highlights the clash between “Jujutsu Kaisen 0” protagonist Yuta Okkotsu and high school student Yuji Itadori.

Staging the concert at the Newport Performing Arts Theater lends the production a sharp acoustic precision, transforming a screen-based phenomenon into an immersive theatrical event.

The race is on for the Philippines Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RIZAL 3000 Philippine Stagers Foundation 47% 2 HOOK UP THE MUSICAL Centerstage, SM Seaside City Cebu 20% 3 BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL St Theresa's College of Cebu 12% 4 AMBON ULAN BAHA Manila Metropolitan Theater 9% 5 THE NOTEBOOK – THE MUSICAL Samsung Performing Arts Theater 6% Best Play 1 SILO Philippine Stagers Foundation 40% 2 ANG KAWATAN 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 14% 3 THE MOON AND THE BAKUNAWA Sining Marino Aims Pasay City 12% 4 LOST AND FOUND Philippine Stagers Foundation 8% 5 ABOUT US NOT ABOUT US Idea First 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Philippine Stagers Foundation 52% 2 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 13% 3 GOLDEN SUN PERFORMING ARTS CENTER 11% 4 Siddhartha Theatre Cebu 8% 5 Samsung Performing Arts Theater 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Peter Parker Tañada - RIZAL 3000 Philippine Stagers Foundation 26% 2 CJ Navato - AMBON ULAN BAHA Manila Metropolitan Theater 10% 3 Awin Valencia - RIZAL 3000 Philippine Stagers Foundation 8% 4 Grant Bacaltos - HOOK UP THE MUSICAL Kadasig 7% 5 Zsofia Loresto - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL St Theresa's College of Cebu 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone