NEW! Philippines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Philippines & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Manila, Philippines—Full House Theater Company (FHTC) officially unveiled the all-Filipino principal cast and ensemble set to lead the Tony Award-nominated hit musical “& Juliet.”

Its principal lineup includes Philippine theater royalty Audie Gemora alongside stage favorites Gab Pangilinan, Radha, Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, Topper Fabregas, Anthony Rosaldo, Alfredo Reyes, and Alexander Diaz—backed by a 22-member ensemble and two swings.

The female ensemble features Samantha Javier, Cydel Gabutero, Abi Sulit-Racho, Iya Villanueva, Liway Perez, Miah Canton, Jannah Baniasia, Mica Fajardo, Anna del Prado, Paula Paguio-de la Paz, and Melody Hodgson, with Misha Fabian as swing.

The male ensemble includes Alfred Catana, Franco Ramos, Lance Soliman, Rocco Sanchez, Akie Cedilla, Rapah Manalo, Julio Laforteza, Bombading, MC dela Cruz, VJ Cortel, and Luigi Quesada, with Tep Logmao as swing.

Opening in September 2027, the staging depicts a landmark moment for both “& Juliet’s” global footprint and the Philippine theater scene. Not only is Manila’s “& Juliet” the musical’s first-ever homegrown Asian production, but it will also serve as the inaugural show to launch the Westside Resort's new performance venues.

In “& Juliet,” Juliet of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” did not stab herself to death and, ultimately, ran away from her selfish and conservative parents. Looking for a fresh start, sans the now-dead Romeo, Juliet finds herself on a road trip to Paris, together with her besties April and May (who is non-binary), and her loyal second mother, the Nurse, Angelique.

The musical also attempts to rewrite Shakespeare’s original ending with the prodding of Shakespeare’s wife, Anne Hathaway, along with a chock-full of hits by songwriter-producer Max Martin, such as “I Want It That Way,” “…Baby One More Time,” “Oops!... I Did It Again,” “Roar,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” among others.

“& Juliet” made its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House in September 2019 and transferred to the Shaftesbury Theatre in the West End in November 2019. It opened on Broadway in November 2022, where it broke box office records at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, previously held by “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.”

The show’s original creative team includes David West Read (book), Max Martin (music and lyrics), Luke Sheppard (direction), Jennifer Weber (choreography), Bill Sherman (musical supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (scenic design), Paloma Young (costume design), Howard Hudson (lighting design), Gareth Owen (sound design), and Andrzej Goulding (video and projection design).

Presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), this new staging continues FHTC’s commitment to delivering top-tier theatrical experiences. FHTC—the in-house production arm of Travellers Group (operators of Newport World Resorts and Westside Resort)—has previously presented celebrated productions such as “The Sound of Music,” “The King and I,” and “Shrek The Musical,” the latter of which garnered multiple accolades at the Gawad Buhay Awards.

Free newsletter Get Philippines theater news every week Openings, reviews and casting from Philippines, free in your inbox. Unsubscribe anytime. Sign me up

The race is on for the Philippines Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RIZAL 3000 Philippine Stagers Foundation 48% 2 HOOK UP THE MUSICAL Centerstage, SM Seaside City Cebu 19% 3 BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL St Theresa's College of Cebu 12% 4 AMBON ULAN BAHA Manila Metropolitan Theater 10% 5 THE NOTEBOOK – THE MUSICAL Samsung Performing Arts Theater 5% Best Play 1 SILO Philippine Stagers Foundation 43% 2 ANG KAWATAN 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 14% 3 THE MOON AND THE BAKUNAWA Sining Marino Aims Pasay City 11% 4 LOST AND FOUND Philippine Stagers Foundation 8% 5 ABOUT US NOT ABOUT US Idea First 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Philippine Stagers Foundation 55% 2 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 12% 3 GOLDEN SUN PERFORMING ARTS CENTER 10% 4 Siddhartha Theatre Cebu 7% 5 Samsung Performing Arts Theater 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Peter Parker Tañada - RIZAL 3000 Philippine Stagers Foundation 27% 2 CJ Navato - AMBON ULAN BAHA Manila Metropolitan Theater 10% 3 Awin Valencia - RIZAL 3000 Philippine Stagers Foundation 8% 4 Grant Bacaltos - HOOK UP THE MUSICAL Kadasig 7% 5 James Ramada - RIZAL 3000 Philippine Stagers Foundation 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone