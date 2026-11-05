GREGORIA LAKAMBINI Returns; Score 10% Off Tickets for Nov. 19

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Manila, Philippines — As Tanghalang Pilipino (TP) marks its 40th anniversary, the company is bringing back one of its most celebrated recent hits. “Gregoria Lakambini, A Pinay Pop Musical,” this time at the Proscenium Theater in Rockwell, Makati.

To celebrate with TP, BroadwayWorld’s community can enjoy an exclusive 10% ticket discount for one performance only, particularly on November 19, 2026, Thurs., at 8 p.m.

Theatergoers can use the promo code BROADWAYWORLDPH, from now through Nov. 18 only, upon checkout on Ticket2Me HERE.

“Gregoria Lakambini” weaves history and contemporary pop culture together, channeling the rip-roaring sound, choreography, and staging of a P-pop girl group to tell the story of Gregoria "Oryang" de Jesus. Written by Nicanor Tiongson and Eljay Castro Deldoc, with original music by Nica Del Rosario, Matthew Chang, and FlipMusic Productions Inc., the musical traces Oryang’s story arc from a spirited young woman in Caloocan to the steadfast Lakambini of the Katipunan alongside Andres Bonifacio, the Father of the Philippine Revolution.

The musical is co-choreographed and directed by Delphine Buencamino, a theater educator and practitioner.

The production earned eight nominations at the 16th Philstage Gawad Buhay Awards, taking home four top honors, including Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Book of a Musical (Nicanor Tiongson & Eljay Castro Deldoc), Outstanding Musical Score (Nica Del Rosario, Matthew Chang, & FlipMusic Productions Inc.), and Outstanding Female Featured Performance for a Musical (Heart Puyong).

Additionally, the musical was honored at the 39th Awit Awards, winning Best Musical Theater Recording.

This staging stars Marynor Madamesila in the titular role, Anya Evangelista, Puyong, Sofia Sacaguing, Sarah Monay, Ynna Rafa, Murline Uddin, and Frances Marie.

Its creative team also includes Lhorvie Nuevo-Tadioan (associate director and dance captain), Jan Matthew Almodovar (co-choreographer), Mark Lorenz (set designer), Marco Viaña (Costume Designer), Earvin Estioco (lighting designer), JM Jimenez (with associate Justin Santiago), sound design by Arvy Dimaculangan, sound engineering by Julian Hernandez (video projection designer), Arvy Dimaculangan (sound designer) and Sabrina Basilio (dramaturg).

Founded in 1987 as the resident theater company of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), TP has staged over 274 full productions. Under the theme PAST FORWARD, TP’s 40th-anniversary milestone reflects on the traditions that shaped Philippine theater while pushing into new artistic possibilities—a mission exemplified by the staging of “Gregoria Lakambini” in new venues such as the Proscenium Theater.

Photo: Tanghalang Pilipino

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