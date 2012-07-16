First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards; ONE MORE CHANCE THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Philippines Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Lea Salonga - STAGE, SCREEN & EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN - The Theatre at Solaire 81%

THIS IS ME: AN EVENING WITH KEALA SETTLE

10%

Keala Settle -- Theatre Group Asia

PART OF MY WORLD

9%

Shiela Valderrama -- Tanghalang Ignacio Jimenez (CCP)

SCHOOL OF ROCK

19%

Vincent Paul Diez Gaton -- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.

BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL

12%

Gerald Magallanes -- Philstagers Foundation

WALANG ARAY

12%

Gio Gahol -- Philippine Educational Theatre Association

SIDE SHOW

11%

JM Cabling -- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

8%

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille -- GMG Productions, ATG Productions

DELIA D

8%

Stephen Viñas -- Newport World Resorts and Full House Theater Company

PILATO

7%

Dan Wesley -- The Corner Studio

LIWANAG SA DILIM

7%

PJ REBULLIDA -- 9 Works Theatrical

SIX THE MUSICAL

6%

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille -- The Theatre at Solaire

THE BODYGUARD

5%

Arnold Trinidad -- Proscenium Theater

THE FOXTROT

4%

Paul Alexander Morales -- Mirror Studio Theatre

HAPHOW THE MUSICAL

33%

Salve Arbo -- Solaire

INTO THE WOODS

21%

Raven Ong -- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

SCHOOL OF ROCK

12%

Vince Lopez -- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

7%

Hershee Tantiado, Phillip Domingo -- Repertory Philippines

BONIFACIO: ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL

7%

Emy Tañada -- Philstagers Theatre Foundation

WALANG ARAY

5%

Bonsai Cielo -- Philippine Educational Theatre Association

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME

4%

Allan Nazareno -- UP Cebu Performing Arts Hall

SIX THE MUSICAL

3%

Gabriella Slade -- The Theatre at Solaire

LIWANAG SA DILIM MUSICAL

3%

Mio Infante -- RCBC Auditorium

SIDE SHOW

3%

Carlos Siongco -- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

THE BODYGUARD

1%

Mio Infante -- Proscenium Theater

COMPANY WAYNE MCGREGOR

100%

- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

INTO THE WOODS

23%

Chari Arespacochaga -- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

SCHOOL OF ROCK

16%

Sarah Mae Enclona Henderson -- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.

BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO: ISANG MUSIKAL

12%

Atty. Vincent Tañada -- Philstagers Foundation

BAR BOYS THE MUSICAL

11%

Mikko Angeles -- Barefoot Theater

PILATO

7%

Eldrin Veloso -- The Corner Studio

WALANG ARAY

7%

Ian Segarra -- Philippine Educational Theatre Association

IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024

6%

Miren Sofia Jordana -- Golden Sun Performing Arts Center

LIWANAG SA DILIM MUSICAL

6%

Robbie Guevara -- RCBC Auditorium

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

5%

Adam Penford -- GMG Productions, ATG Productions

NEXT TO NORMAL

4%

Toff De Venecia -- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

Mae An Espinosa -- Ateneo Blue Rep

REQUEST SA RADYO

17%

Bobby Garcia -- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

16%

Charlene Virlouvet -- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.

ANNIVERSARY

13%

Sarah Facuri -- CCP Gimenez Black Box

GOODNIGHT LOVE

10%

JP Lopez -- PSF

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME

7%

Clariza Mae Sevilla and Allan Nazareno -- UP Cebu Performing Arts Hall

HUWAG MO KAMING HAWAKAN

7%

Paul Jake Paule -- Artist Playground

PATAYIN SA BARBERSHOP SI BARBARA

6%

Rem Delos Reyes -- Act Avenue

HELE - KLASIKS

5%

Alex Baylon -- Act Avenue

THE FOXTROT

4%

Alexander Paul Morales -- Theatre Titas

BAWAT BONGGANG BAGAY

4%

Jenny Jamora -- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

PANGARAP KONG MAGING SERIAL KELLER

4%

Juhan Concepcion -- Act Avenue

LET'S DO LUNCH

3%

Maribel Legarda -- Mirror Studio Theatre

THE FOXTROT

2%

Paul Alexander Morales -- Mirror Studio Theatre

PRESIDENT SUITE #2

2%

Johnnie Moran -- CCP Gimenez Black Box

HAPHOW THE MUSICAL

28%

- CityDanse Academy

INTO THE WOODS

17%

- Theatre Group Asia

SCHOOL OF ROCK

9%

- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.

BONIFACIO: ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL

8%

- Philstagers Theatre Foundation

PILATO

5%

- The Corner Studio

WALANG ARAY

5%

- Philippine Educational Theatre Association

KWENTUHOG: JAM

4%

- Act Avenue

LIWANAG DA DILIM

4%

- 9 Works Theatrical

VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES”

3%

- Cultural Center of the Philippines

SIDE SHOW

3%

- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

3%

- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

3%

- GMG Productions, ATG Productions

DELIA D

3%

- Full House

COME FROM AWAY

3%

- GMG Productions

LET'S DO LUNCH

1%

- Mirror Studio Theatre

THE BODYGUARD

0%

- Proscenium Theater

HAPHOW THE MUSICAL

30%

Joey Nombre -- Solaire

BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL

10%

John Paul Santos -- Philstagers Theatre Foundation

REQUEST SA RADYO

9%

Elizabeth Mak -- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

8%

Louie Carl Basalo -- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.

KWENTUHOG: JAM

7%

Arjay Catapang -- Act Avenue

SCHOOL OF ROCK

7%

Clark Jolbot -- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.

SIDE SHOW

6%

Gabo Tolentino -- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

SIX THE MUSICAL

5%

Tim Deiling -- The Theatre at Solaire

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

5%

Matt Daw -- GMG Productions, ATG Productions

IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024

5%

John Francis Casing -- Golden Sun Performing Arts Center

NEXT TO NORMAL

3%

Gabo Tolentino -- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

THE BODYGUARD

2%

Shakira Villa-Symes -- 9 Works Theatrical

LET'S DO LUNCH

2%

Irene Romero -- Mirror Studio Theatre

THE FOXTROT

2%

Irene Romero -- Mirror Studio Theatre

HAPHOW THE MUSICAL

34%

MJ ASPACIO -- Solaire

INTO THE WOODS

31%

Gerard Salonga -- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

BONIFACIO: ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL

10%

Pipo Cifra -- Philstagers Theatre Foundation

NEXT TO NORMAL

8%

Ejay Yatco -- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

7%

Michael Bradley -- GMG Productions, ATG Productions

PILATO

7%

Pauline Arejola -- The Corner Studio

THE BODYGUARD

4%

Daniel Bartolome -- 9 Works Theatrical

HAPHOW THE MUSICAL

27%

- CityDanse Academy

INTO THE WOODS

20%

- Samsung Theater

SCHOOL OF ROCK

12%

- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.

BAR BOYS

10%

- Barefoot Theater

BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL

7%

- Philstagers Foundation

PILATO

5%

- The Corner Studio

WALANG ARAY

5%

- Philippine Educational Theatre Association

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

4%

- GMG Productions, ATG Productions

LIWANAG SA DILIM

4%

- 9 Works Theatrical

SIDE SHOW

2%

- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

DELIA D

2%

- Full House

SIX THE MUSICAL

1%

- The Theatre at Solaire

NEXT TO NORMAL

1%

- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

COME FROM AWAY

1%

- GMG

THE BODYGUARD

0%

- Proscenium Theater

HAPHOW THE MUSICAL

34%

- CItyDanse Academy

LIWANAG SA DILIM

17%

- 9 Works Theatrical

BONIFACIO “ANG SUPREMO” ISANG MUSIKAL

16%

- Philstagers theater foundation

VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES”

10%

- Cultural Center of the Philippines

PILATO

8%

- The Corner Studio

KWENTUHOG: JAM

6%

- Act AVenue

THE FOXTROT

5%

- Mirror Studio Theatre

LET'S DO LUNCH

3%

- Mirror Studio Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

25%

Lea Salonga -- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

LIWANAG SAB DILIM

9%

Alexa Ilacad -- 9 Works Theatrical

SCHOOL OF ROCK

9%

Zyra Dee -- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.

INTO THE WOODS

7%

Teetin Villanueva -- Samsung Theater

SCHOOL OF ROCK

6%

Grant Bacaltos -- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.

INTO THE WOODS

5%

Mikkie Volante -- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

PILATO

4%

Jerome Ferguson -- The Corner Studio

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

3%

Ellis Kirk -- GMG Productions, ATG Productions

BONIFACIO “ANG SUPREMO” ISANG MUSIKAL

3%

Yvonne Ensomo -- Philstagers theater foundation

BONIFACIO:ANG SUPREMO,ISANG MUSIKAL

3%

Fidel Redado -- Philstagers Theater Foundation

HAPHOW THE MUSICAL

3%

Gerald Santos -- CityDanse Academy

BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO

2%

Abbey Romero -- Philippine Stagers Foundation

WALANG ARAY

2%

Lance Reblando -- PETA Theater

SIDE SHOW

2%

Marvin Ong -- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Josh Dela Cruz -- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024

2%

Joaquin Codilla -- Golden Sun Performing Arts Center

WALANG ARAY

2%

Marynor Madamesila -- Philippine Educational Theatre Association

WALANG ARAY

2%

Gio Gahol -- Philippine Educational Theatre Association

PILATO

2%

Onyl Torres -- The Corner Studio

IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024

1%

Rae Basiga -- Golden Sun Performing Arts Center

BONIFACIO, ANG SUPREMO: ISANG MUSIKAL

1%

Vince Tañada -- PhilStagers Theatre Foundation

BONIFACIO:ANG SUPREMO, ISANG MUSIKAL

1%

Chin Ortega -- Philstagers Theater Foundation

NEXT TO NORMAL

1%

Sheena Belarmino -- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO

1%

JOHN REY RIVAS -- PHILSTAGERS FOUNDATION INC.

BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSICAL

1%

James Ramada -- Philstagers Foundation

REQUEST SA RADYO

25%

Dolly De Leon -- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

10%

Sarah Mae Enclona-Henderson -- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.

GOODNIGHT LOVE

7%

OJ Arci -- PSF

VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES”

6%

Jack Gaza -- Cultural Center of the Philippines

BAWAT BONGGANG BAGAY

5%

Jon Santos -- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

FLORANTE AT LAURA

5%

Arrol Dacayo -- Artist Playground

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME

5%

Kyle Casil -- UP Performing Arts Hall

KWENTUHOG: JAM

4%

Cedrick Lopez -- Act Avenue

THE FOXTROT

4%

Jackie Lou Blanco -- Mirror Studio Theatre

FLORANTE AT LAURA

4%

Paul Jake Paule -- Artist Playground

LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

3%

Regal Oliva -- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.

THE FOXTROT

3%

JC Santos -- Theatre Titas

PANGARAP KONG MAGING SERIAL KELLER

3%

Kirsten Chen Maniquiz -- Act Avenue

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME

3%

Yalena Achacoso -- UP Performing Arts Hall

LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

3%

Vanessa Fe -- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.

VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES”

2%

Michael Hilao -- Cultural Center of the Philippines

KLASIKS

2%

Mark Jun Halipot -- Act Avenue

LET'S DO LUNCH

2%

Issa Litton -- Mirror Studio Theatre

PANGARAP KONG MAGING SERIAL KELLER

1%

Koi Alcantara -- Act Avenue

LET'S DO LUNCH

1%

Naths Everett -- Mirror Studio Theatre

REQUEST SA RADYO

21%

- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

20%

- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.

GOODNIGHT LOVE

13%

- PSF

VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES”

13%

- Cultural Center of the Philippines

KWENTUHOG: JAM

9%

- Act Avenue

PATAYIN SA BARBERSHOP SI BARBARA

7%

- Act Avenue

THE FOXTROT

7%

- Theatre Titas

PANGARAP KONG MAGING SERIAL KELLER

5%

- Act Avenue

LET'S DO LUNCH

4%

- Mirror Studio Theatre

TOSCA

100%

- Lyric Opera of the Philippines

INTO THE WOODS

26%

Ohm David -- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

SCHOOL OF ROCK

17%

Shifrah Bouchikhi-Enclona -- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.

BONIFACIO: ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL

13%

Kris Manubay -- Philstagers Theatre Foundation

REQUEST SA RADYO

12%

Clint Ramos -- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

LET'S DO LUNCH

8%

Carlos Siongco -- Mirror Studio Theatre

SIDE SHOW

7%

Mark Dalacat -- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024

7%

Sushmita Figues -- Golden Sun Performing Arts Center

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

6%

Morgan Large -- GMG Productions, ATG Productions

NEXT TO NORMAL

3%

Mark Dalacat -- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

INTO THE WOODS

43%

Megumi Katayama -- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSICAL

18%

Zenaiah Lizardo -- Philstagers Theater Foundation

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

17%

Tom Marshall -- GMG Productions, ATG Productions

THE BODYGUARD

9%

Aji Manalo -- 9 Works Theatrical

THE FOXTROT

7%

Angel Dayao -- Mirror Studio Theatre

LET'S DO LUNCH

6%

Angel Dayao -- Mirror Studio Theatre

HAPHOW THE MUSICAL

26%

Sophia Aspacio -- Solaire

INTO THE WOODS

13%

Eugene Domingo -- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

INTO THE WOODS

9%

Kakki Teodoro -- Samsung Theater

INTO THE WOODS

7%

Arielle Jacobs -- Theatre Group Asia

SCHOOL OF ROCK

6%

Patricia Grace Crago -- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.

BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL

6%

Bea Martin -- Philstagers Foundation

PILATO

5%

Christy Lagapa -- The Corner Studio

PILATO

4%

Noel Rayos -- The Corner Studio

SCHOOL OF ROCK

4%

Vince Lopez -- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.

KALYE A

3%

Arrol Dacayo -- Trick Creatives Production

SCHOOL OF ROCK

3%

Fia Mikaele Cagulada -- 2TinCans Philippines Inc.

SCHOOL OF ROCK

2%

Ghylliane Dave Caballes -- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Sarah Facuri -- Samsung Theater

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

2%

Rebecca McKinnis -- GMG Productions, ATG Productions

LIWANAG SA DILIM MUSICAL

2%

Derrick Gozos -- RCBC Auditorium

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Rody Vera -- Samsung Performing Arts Theater

LIWANAG SA DILIM

2%

NEOMI GONZALES -- 9 Works Theatrical

SIDE SHOW

1%

Pamela Imperial -- Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater

THE BODYGUARD

1%

Vyen Villanueva -- Proscenium Theater

LET'S DO LUNCH

21%

Ash Nicanor -- Theatre Titas

GOODNIGHT LOVE

21%

Gerald Magallanes -- PSF

LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

13%

Shifrah Bouchikhi-Enclona -- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME

11%

Catrina Suarez -- UP Cebu Performing Arts Hall

LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

10%

Shanice Kae Suarez -- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME

8%

Choi Castellano -- UP Cebu Performing Arts Hall

LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

8%

Liana San Diego -- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.

LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

7%

Regina Binueza -- 2TinCans Philippines, Inc.

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

56%

- Repertory Philippines

HAPHOW THE MUSICAL

44%

- Solaire

27%

Theatre Group Asia

21%

Philippine Educational Theatre Association

11%

The Sandbox Collective

10%

Philstagers theater foundation

9%

Act Avenue

7%

GMG Productions

7%

9 Works Theatrical

7%

Artist Playground

2%

IdeaFirst Live!

